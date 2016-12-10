Here are your nominees for Reflector Player of the Week

Hoops dominate the Reflector Players of the Week nominees as wrestling finally kicks off on Saturday night. There were some impressive individual performances on the hardwood and one on the mats. Here are your nominees.

On the boys side, Plymouth's Austin Nester scored 24 points in an opening night win over Buckeye Central on Friday night. The Big Red are 1-1 on the season.

Norwalk's George Friend scored 21 points in a tough loss to Perkins on Friday night and turned around and dropped 36 on Saturday in a loss to Huron. Though the Truckers are 0-2, Friend has provided a can’t miss spark for Norwalk.

Western Reserve's Colton Puder had a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds to go with 10 points and was perfect from the free-throw line, hitting all four shots in an opening night win over Margaretta. The Roughriders are 1-1 on the young season.

Edison's Brady Barnett won the 138-pound division and became just the sixth wrestler with four Edison invite titles. He was Division III Runner-up the past three years

For the ladies, Norwalk's Jiselle Thomas averaged 27 points a game in the Truckers first four games of the season while breaking the school career scoring record. The Lady Truckers are 4-0 on the season

New London's Eden Copley scored 21 points in a 14-point, come from behind opening night win over Edison on Monday. The Lady Cats are 3-0 on the season.

Willard's Cassidy Crawford averaged a double-double in her team's first four games of the season as a freshman. She is one of the best young talents in the area and a very versatile player at Willard

Western Reserve's Andrea Robson scored 17 points including five 3-pointers in a 52-27 over Huron last Saturday. She is one of the top shooters in the area and has her team looking at a successful season.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.