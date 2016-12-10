McCall, Furlong lead Flyers past Streaks

After falling behind 5-2 in the first quarter, St. Paul went on a nine-point run capped off by back-to-back three-pointers by seniors Dylan Furlong and Jimmy Adelman to go up 11-5.

The Flyers (1-0) held on to the lead through the rest of the first, as they had a 16-11 advantage heading into the second quarter.

St. Joe’s eventually reclaimed the lead, only to be taken away once again on the Flyers’ next possession when Paul Pierce knocked in a pair of free throws.

At halftime, it was 30-26 in favor of St. Paul.

Although the Flyers didn’t give up the advantage, they weren’t able to pull away too much, as they only led by as much as nine.

“I thought (St. Joe’s) did a nice job spreading the floor,” St. Paul coach Mike Smith said. “They were very patient and tried to neutralize our size a little bit. Then they went to the 1-3-1 to try to speed it up and I liked the way our kids handled it.”

The Flyers outscored the Streaks 20-18 in the second half, as Jacob Avendano notched all seven his points in the final stanza.

“It’s an opener for us, so hopefully we can make adjustments, which we will. We haven’t watched film of ourselves in three weeks because we haven’t had a scrimmage in that long. I’m confident that we can correct some things that need corrected. I thought we did a good job with our 2-3 zone and our 1-3-1. But credit (St. Joe’s) they made some crazy shots, they made some threes that were a little funky,” Smith said.

Flyer senior Brandon McCall led the team with 16 points, followed by 15 from Furlong.

“I’m proud of our kids, they played hard all night. They played together. Dylan and Brandon did a nice job for us inside. And our bench, Jacob Avendano came off and did a real nice job creating some things for us and made some free throws. It was a good opener for us, but we have a long way to go. Brandon and Dylan carry our load. But we’ve got other guys that can score and shoot. Right now we got a ‘W’. That was their fourth game and it was our first.

Coming out the gates and getting a win in the first game of the season can mean everything to a team. This time is no different.

“It’s very important. The kids just don’t understand what progressions we can make. We knew they were going to play a lot of 1-3-1 and 2-3 and early on we’ve got to do a better job of adjusting to that, but we’re not too far away.”

St. Paul is slated to host Margaretta (1-1) on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup.

“We’ve got a tough game there. They’re a very good team. I saw them in the first game against Western, they’ve got a lot of weapons offensively. They’ll probably be a little more agressive than what St. Joe’s was. We look forward to the challenge, it’ll be a good measuring stick for us at this point.”

BOXSCORE

St. Joe's 44

Wonderly 3-1-9; Moore 1-1-4; Militello 3-0-7; Foster 5-0-12; Filliater 1-0-2; Harrison 1-2-4; Morrisette 2-0-6. Totals 16-4-44.

St. Paul 50

Adelman 1-2-5; Avendano 1-5-7; Furlong 6-0-15; Pearce 1-3-5; Winslow 1-0-2; McCall 6-4-16. Totals 16-14-50.

St. Joe's 11 15 7 11 — 44

St. Paul 16 14 11 9 — 50