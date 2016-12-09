Roughriders open FC with dominating win over Eagles

The Roughriders broke out to an early 21-2 lead and never looked back taking the Firelands Conference opening 77-40 giving the Eagles a season-opening loss. Western owned a 47-10 advantage by halftime as many key players reseted the majority of the second half as Western cruised.

The Eagles refused to go away as they tied Western in the second half.

From deep

Western Reserve drilled 13 3-pointers on the evening including three from Colton Puder in the first quarter alone. Aiden Markley added four treys while Jaret Griffith had three, Tristen Sapienza, Dale Smith and Brayden Hood added one a piece. They were 13 for 22 from outside and made nine in the first half alone.

“I tell our guys that we are what we are and we are perimeter dominated,” Sheldon said. “We have two good post player in Puder and Buck, but it is what we do. We are going to play seven to eight guards and we are going to shoot it. So far, through three games, we have shot it well. The game has evolved and we have the guys who put the time in and we are going to live and die by it.”

Quick start

Western jumped out to a quick 21-2 lead after the first quarter and ended the opening frame on a 15-0 run. Puder scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter propelling Western to a comfortable lead. Sheldon admitted it was crucial to jump out to that big lead and not let Monroeville hang around.

“When you come in playing a team you expect you are more talented in, the last thing you want to do is give them confidence,” Sheldon said. “You give teams like that confidence by letting them hang around. We came out and hit nine threes in the first half and our full-court pressure forced some turnovers. Those two things allowed our offense to get some easy ones. The fast start carried us.”

Puder turned in another stellar performance with his 20 points while also adding four rebounds and three assists. With just two weeks of practice under his belt, he is expected to become even more of a threat once he gets his basketball legs under him and fully recover from a broken leg from football.

“Up until this year, he has mainly been a slasher and a post presence,” Sheldon said. “But he has worked incredibly hard on his jumper and he is starting to find consistency with it. If he can do that night in an night out, there are not a lot of guys on our schedule who can match up and guard him. The scary part is, he isn’t back 100 percent from his broken leg from football. He has only practiced two weeks and when we see him a month from now, he will be having even more success for us.”

Second half tie

Trailing by a major deficit for most of the game, Monroeville was able to tie Western in the second half 30-30. New Eagles coach Al Mielcarek takes that as a positive and noticed his team did not give up on itself.

“We have to take baby steps before we can take big steps,” Mielcarek said. “We were looking for any positive out there. This is one of the best teams in our conference so we had to find something to build on. We could have easily shut down and scored 20 points for the entire game, but we came out and put up a good second half.”

The Eagles are trying to build some stability in the basketball program after going through three coaches in two seasons. For Mielcarek, he likes what he sees so far and knows that the second-half tie is something his team can really build on.

“We have a lot of heart out there and I am going to learn more each game,” Mielcarek said. “This wasn’t a shocker given that we are in a new system and kids are being called upon to play roles they have never played before. We will find out a lot about each kid this season. We got a lot of quality minutes from these guys tonight.”

Balanced effort

The Roughriders saw three players reach double figures in the scoring column led by Puder. Griffith dropped 17 points and Markey added 15. In all, 12 Western players scored. Griffith also led Western with seven rebounds.

“We shared the ball really well. We didn’t dribble the ball a whole lot and we talked about how we get complacent at times,” Sheldon said. “We have guys who love to dribble, but tonight we shared the ball very well.”

Take it to the Clouse

The Eagles saw a gutsy effort from Logan Clouse who scored a team high 15 points and grabbed 12 boards for a nice double-double. Nick Newell added 14 points while both nailed 3-pointers. It was the kind of effort Mielcarek is hoping to get out of Clouse every game.

“We count on Clouse to play every minute possible and that is a tough task to ask of him every night,” Mielcarek said. “We ask him to play a very tiring role and I was proud of the way he played tonight. We got down by a lot quickly but he kept playing hard and got us back to respectability. All of the kids played hard we just have to get out to a better start.”

Up next

Western improves to 2-1 on the young season and 1-0 in the FC. It will host Keystone on Saturday in a big non-league game. Monroeville opens the season 0-1 and travels to Margaretta on Saturday.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333

Stat Book

Monroeville 2-8-16-14 — 40

Western Reserve 21-26-16-14 — 77

Monroeville: 11-41FG, 12-18 FT, 3-10 3pt. (Clouse 2, Newell 1) 40 rebounds (Clouse 12, Newell 9), 32 turnovers, 4 Assists, Steals 8. Scoring: Logan Clouse 5 3 15, Nick Newell 4 5 14, Reece Kendall 2 2 6, Chayce Shaub 0 2 2, Conar Burns 1 0 2, Aiden Stieber 0 1 1.

Western Reserve: 27-62 FG, 10-18 FT, 13-22 3pt. (Markey 4, Puder 3, Griffith 3, Hood 1, Smith 1, Sapienza 1.) 35 rebounds (Griffith 7), 12 turnovers, 9 Assists (Puder 3), Steals 10. Scoring: Colton Puder 7 3 20, Jaret Griffith 7 0 17, Aiden Markey 5 1 15, Tyler Bartlett 2 2 6, Brayden Hood 2 0 5, Dale Smith 1 0 3, Tristen Sapienza 1 0 3, Cody Palmer 1 1 3, Pierce Livermore 1 0 2, Kyler Lacy 0 1 1, Luke Buck 0 1 1, Matt Perkins 0 1 1.