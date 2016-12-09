Plymouth hurt by Mounties fast start

“Mapleton wanted it more from the very opening tip,” said Plymouth head coach Derrick Shelenberger after the game. “We’ve got off to a slow start in our first three games, and that was no different tonight.”

The Vikings would skim the lead down to seven when a Mitchell Chaffins three-pointer made it 20-27 midway through the second period, but they were never able to close the gap more than that during the action.

Plymouth’s Logan Myers had a double-double scoring a team high 13 points and grabbing a game high 12 rebounds in the loss. Kade Collins had 10 points off the bench, and Austin Nester added nine points. Jacob Adams had seven points, and Mitchell Chaffins chipped in six points. Dylan Osborne had five points.

Hustling back

“We went over how Mapleton likes to push the ball for easy offense,” said the coach. “We just turned around and put our head down, instead of turning around and sprinting back on defense. We have been preaching to them about the little things all year, and right now it’s the little things that are turning into big things.”

Hot from beyond the arc

Mapleton was 9-of-23 from behind the three point line in the contest, while Plymouth finished 4-of-13 from downtown. Garrett Cellar led the Mounties by scoring three three-pointers off the bench, and teammate Garrett Haines made two shots from behind the arc. Chase Davis, Logan Hensel, Gage Barone, and Justin Dubois each made one in the contest.

Barone goes over 1,000

Mapleton’s Gage Barone scored a game high 23 points during the action, and in doing so he topped the 1,000 point mark for his career. “It feels pretty good,” said the senior. “3-0 feels a lot better though.”

Plymouth will travel to Bellevue on Monday for nonconference play.

Stat Book

Plymouth 9 19 14 11 53

Mapleton 20 20 18 18 76

Plymouth (53) 20 FG 9 FT 4 3PT (Myers 12) 28 rebounds, (Myers 4) 13 turnovers, 0 assists, (Nester 2) five steals. Osborne 2-1-5 Adams 3-1-7 Nester 3-3-9 Myers 5-3-13 Collins 4-0-10 Prosser 1-1-3 Chaffins 2-0-6 Totals 20-9-53

Mapleton (76) 29 FG 9 FT 9 3PT (Davis 11) 35 rebounds, (Barone 3) 7 turnovers, (Barone 4) 6 assists, (Barone 3) 8 steals. Davis 7-2-17 Haines 4-1-11 Hensel 1-2-5 Pharmer 1-0-2 Barone 9-4-23 Cellar 4-0-11 Dubois 3-0-7 Totals 29-9-76

JV

Plymouth 7 16 10 12 45

Mapleton 10 2 6 4 22