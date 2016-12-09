James moves into ninth on career scoring list in rout of Heat

LeBron James scored 27 points against his former team to move into ninth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list in the Cavs' 114-84 victory Friday. James added eight rebounds and eight assists, while Kevin Love fought through back spasms to score 28 points and grab 15 rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points.

Injuries and Wade's defection in free agency has reduced the Heat to smoldering ashes, last place in their division and little hope of making the playoffs. Udonis Haslam was a late scratch from the Heat for personal reasons, wiping away the final link between James and the Heat's championship past. There was no one on the floor Friday whom James played with in Miami _ and he left the franchise three seasons ago.

Dion Waiters (torn thigh muscle) was one of six injured Miami players. They began the game with just three subs, although they managed to hang around until the second half. Irving's driving layup at the third-quarter buzzer extended the Cavs' lead to 87-69 and coach Tyronn Lue pulled his regulars after James passed Elvin Hayes (27,313) for ninth place on the scoring list.

The swiftness with which the Cavaliers rose and the Heat tumbled reinforces how fragile a winning culture is to craft in the NBA; the Heat, after all, pushed ahead and continued trying to win following James' departure.

"That's how it is in our league. There's years where teams are going to be very good and then they've got to go through a point where they have to rebuild," Tristan Thompson said. "Myself and Kyrie have been part of that rebuilding stage for the Cavs and years went by and now we're top of the East. For guys that were in Miami like (Haslem) being part of the Heatles and then going through the whole rebuilding phase, it definitely makes you appreciate the success. But as a young player on the Heat, it should motivate you to keep getting better because there's going to be a time where they are going to get better and be back to where they were."

For now, that doesn't appear to be anytime soon. Goran Dragic scored 15 points, Derrick Williams scored 17 points and Hassan Whiteside had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Heat. Miami shot a season-low .348, which is also a low for any Cavs opponent this season.

The Heat's starting frontcourt combined for 20 points, meaning Love and James each outscored them alone. Thompson grabbed eight rebounds for the Cavs and Iman Shumpert scored 10 points off the bench. The Cavs remain home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Lue said there is a chance J.R. Smith could return to the lineup then.

