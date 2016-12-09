Flashes fall to Bellevue and remain winless

Despite being without Trey Ruhlman — their leading scorer from last year — the Redmen had no trouble with the visiting Crimson Flashes. In the sophomore's absence, Owen Hartley scored a career-high 28 points to lead Bellevue (1-1, 1-0 NOL) to the blowout win. Also for the Redmen, Jake Waskielis scored 15 points, while Ben Smith added nine and Nolan Meyer scored eight.

SP Freshmen win

The St. Paul Flyers freshmen boys hoops team got off to a 1-0 start beating South Central 47-21. The Flyers were led by Grant Houck with 16 points. Others in double figures were Brandon Furlong with 11 and Ethan Blair 13. Jude Sweet had two, Jordan shepherd had three, Spencer Meyers two and Patrick Matlock two rounding out the scoring for St. Paul. The Flyers host Plymouth Saturday at 1 p.m.

SP eighth grade wins

The Flyers eighth grade team beat South Central 40-37. Nate Winslow led the way with 21 points while Nick Winslow and Jake Carper added six points a piece. Scottie Adelman added three while Adam Baker and Steven Deleon added two. The Flyers also dropped St. Mary’s this week 58-33 as Nate Winslow scored 23 points and Nick Winslow dropped 16. Aselman added nine, Carper three and Same Tokarsky, Baker and Deleon added two. Nate Juby scored one in the win. The Flyers also beat Plymouth 60-9 on Thursday as Nate Winslow led the way again with 17, Baker scored 10, Nicke Winslow eight, Adelman seven, Juby six, Tokarsky and Deleon four. The Flyers play again on Satuday at 10 a.m. at Monroeville.

Edison seventh grade splits

The Edison Chargers seventh grade split their games this week beating Vermilion 31-16 on Tuesday and losing to Clyde 35-21 on Thursday. Lindsay Roberts led the way this week with 12 total points and five steals. Lindsay Sneider added 10 points and five steals over the two games while Leigh Anne Lambert scored 11 points and four steals. Reagan King complied 11 points and 10 rebounds in the two games while Eliza Brikner added four points and six steals.Madison Chaput scored four points and Olivia Vitaz scored two points and four rebounds. The Lady Chargers are 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the SBC. Their next game is Tuesday at Huron.