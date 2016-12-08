Secor's 3 lifts Flashes

Senior Maddie Secor’s final three points came on a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining to break a 45-45 tie. She went off for 12 points while dishing out four assists. Cassidy Crawford recorded yet another double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds and Lydia Weirs added seven points and 16 rebounds and the Flashes pulled down 51 boards on the evening.

Brooke Vipperman and Ashley Tuttle added five points a piece while Felicia Rosvanis added four to round out the scoring. The Flashes were 5 of 16 from 3-point range and 16 for 61 overall. They improve to 1-4 and travel to Clyde on Tuesday.

Big Red falls in FC opener

ASHLAND —The Plymouth Big Red are still looking for their first win on the basketball floor after falling to Mapleton 57-55 on Thursday night at Mapleton High School. Emily Blanton and Chloe Mack had big nights for the Big Red in the loss as Blanton scored 16 points and Mack dropped 14 including a 3-pointer. Emily Akers and Tristain Wiley scored five points a piece for Plymouth while both nailed 3-pointers as well. Arianna Marx scored six while Morgan Chaffins and Maggie Branham scored two each. The Big Red (0-4) hosts St. Paul on Saturday.

Mapleton was led by Kendra Peggs’ 24 points followed by Faith Edwards’ nine and Chyanne Baker’s eight. Sloan Welch and Sarah Pelton scored six and Arin Merle and Natalie Liss added two a piece.