Lady Roughriders grab first FC win at home

Facing a Monroeville squad that played even scrappier defense in the second half, Western grabbed its first Firelands Conference win at home, 49-36. The Lady ’Riders improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the FC while the Lady Eagles fell to 1-4 and 0-1.

“They had to have some mental toughness in the first half. They didn’t shoot well in the first half,” Western coach Laura Pierson said.

Monroeville led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter. The teams went into the locker room locked up at 21.

Lady Eagles coach Bruce Dunlap said his team played well for three quarters. His message at halftime was to sustain, “finish around the rim” and end every possession with a shot.

“I am proud of the way the girls responded,” he said.

“I think we had four or five missed layups in the first half. That’s a difference (in the game),” Dunlap added. “I think the turnovers finally caught up to us.”

Dunlap said this Monroeville team, compared to ones he has coached in the past, never gives up.

“They want it; they don’t want to lose, which is a great sign,” he said. “This team will not give up.”

After halftime, Western changed to a three-quarter court defense, Pierson said, so her team could grab some steals and force Monroeville to pass the ball.

The Lady ‘Riders led 35-27 at the end of the third quarter. The home team outscored the Lady Eagles 18-6 in the period.

“It definitely was a physical ballgame for both teams, I think,” Pierson said. “It was a fun game. Monroeville always brings stiff competition, which makes it a good rivalry.”

Junior Andrea Robson led Western’s scoring attack with 16 points. She also grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists.

Sophomore Cora Wyers added 10 points and junior Brooke Ommert had 9.

For Monroeville, junior Ashlyn Thomas scored 9 points and grabbed four rebounds. Classmate Taylor Reer, who added 8 points, pulled down eight boards.

In jayvee action, Western dominated Monroeville for a 40-12 win. The Lady ’Riders held the visitors to four total points in the second half.

Western freshman Avery Tubbs led all scorers with 17 points.

Western’s ‘dynamic player’

Robson is a “dynamic player,” Pierson said, who excels at drawing defenses and being aware of where her teammates are.

“She is good at being able to dish to her teammates on the back side,” the coach said. “Our post players look for that.”

In Thursday’s game, Pierson said many of Robson’s six rebounds “came at key times” in situations where if Monroeville players “had a putback, it would have meant it was a two-, four- or six point ballgame.”

“We look for her a lot. She doesn’t leave the floor a whole lot because she is one of the things that keeps us together. She is like the glue for us,” Pierson added.

The coach believes Robson and Katie Hipp play well together. Pierson said even though Hipp, who is known to shoot the three-ball well, had a “rough shooting night” Thursday, she was pleased to see the sophomore guard not be afraid to shoot.

Hipp pulled down four rebounds and handed out three assists. She was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Lot of potential

The coach praised Ommert for being full of potential and being the kind of player who can make Western a two-dimensional team.

“She doesn’t know what she’s capable of,” Pierson said about the junior guard.

“She’s a defensive maniac and I’m proud of her effort on the floor, but we’re looking for her to develop more of an offensive ballgame,” the Western coach added.

Ommert grabbed two steals and handed out three assists to go with her five rebounds and 9 points Thursday.

“She’s quick and she can read people. She’s good at anticipating what the defense is going to be going to. She knows exactly where the ball is going,” Pierson said.

“I have confidence in her ability to shoot from the outside as well as taking the ball inside. She is a very unselfish person and she wants her teammates to be more successful than her most of the time.”

On Saturday, Western hosts FC opponent New London for a varsity tip-off about 2 p.m. Monroeville also plays a league game, going to South Central the same day.

Follow Reflector staff writer Cary Ashby on Twitter at @Cary_reporter and on Facebook at "Cary Ashby — reporter & comic book blogger."

Stat book

Monroeville 10 11 6 9 — 36

Western 8 13 18 10 — 49

Monroeville: Lauren Giles 1-0-2, Jordan Quillen 1-0-2, Ashlyn Thomas 4-1-9, Kara Schafer 3-1-7, Taylor Reer 4-1-8, Karli Krill 2-2-6 — 15-5-36

Western: Katie Hipp 0-5-5, Jenna Skrada 1-0-2, Taylor Good 1-1-3, Andrea Robson 5-3-16, McKenna Woodruff 1-0-2, Emma Blankenship 1-0-2, Brooke Ommert 3-3-9, Cora Wyers 5-0-10 — 17-12-49