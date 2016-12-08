Flyers open FC with big win over Trojans

They cruised to a 44-14 conference-opening win over South Central on Thursday evening at St. Paul High School thanks to a dominating defensive effort. St. Paul led from start to finish after jumping out to a quick 10-2 lead after the first and held a 24-8 advantage at the half.

South Central came out of the halftime locker room with some motivation but trailed 31-14 after three and were shutout in the final quarter eventually suffering a 30-point loss to open conference play.

Tough Defense

St. Paul took pride on the defensive end of the floor forcing 30 South Central turnovers and holding the Trojans to just 5 for 42 shooting and 14 total points including a shutout in the fourth quarter. Suffering a tough shooting night themselves, the Flyers turned defense into offense to pick up the win and remain undefeated.

“I give a lot of credit to the kids,” St. Paul coach Vicky Mahl said. “It wasn’t pretty and when you don’t shoot it the greatest on the offensive end, you have to pick it up on the defensive end and that is what they did tonight. We tend to pride ourselves on our defense and we hung our hat on it tonight. It may not have been pretty, but I am happy with a win.”

The Flyers collected 21 steals accounting for the 30 turnovers and were led by Caitlin Good in the category with eight. Ashley Painley added four thefts.

Injury Bug

The Trojans are without two letter winners to begin the season as Summer Sweeting and Sarah Oney suffered knee injuries that has their 2016-17 season in jeopardy. On Thursday, the Trojans had just one letter winner on the floor in Maddie Abert who finished with two points. The Trojans may not get fully healthy this season but still have hopes of a healthy lineup.

“We are waiting to see and we haven’t received a final word on any one of the starters yet,” South Central coach John Vogel said. “That is the tough thing with knee injuries; we just have to wait and see. That is difficult for those players just waiting because I know they want to come back so bad.

“St. Paul has all of those seniors returning and we knew they were going to be a great team even if we were completely healthy. With so many injuries, we got out-postioned and out-physicaled. We just couldn’t do anything we wanted to do and we didn’t shoot it very well. St. Paul is long, fast and quick. We are just going to have to go with out young kids who are playing roles they are not used to playing and see where we can go.”

Twin Towers

Painley and Lauren Lukasko ruled the paint on Thursday as Painley brought down 10 boards and Lukasko added nine as the Flyers collected 47 rebounds as a team. Lukasko swatted three shots and Painley dropped 13 points for a double-double. The duo played a major role in the low shooting percentage by South Central on the defensive end of the floor.

“Those two with Roth and Grace control the paint well,” Mahl said. “Did we get as many rebounds and I had hoped, no but we will work on that. Being a post player kind of coach, they know I like rebounds, but as I told the kids, this is only Game 3 and I do not want to be perfect now; I want to be perfect come tournament time.”

Team win

The Flyers saw nine players reach the scoring column topped off by Painley’s 13. Good added eight points to go with her eight steals and six rebounds for a flawless all-around game. Emily Baker chipped in with six points while Meredith Dilger and Grace Rospert added five boards.

“This season, a lot of our points came in the transition game,” Mahl said. “With tonight, we struggled making baskets, but we still were able to pick it up in key moments. Ashley Painley played a great game and the guards did a great job distributing the ball. Grace Rospert played well when she was in. It was a very good overall team win.”

Up next

South Central (0-3) was led by Bailey Mitchell with six points while Ally Burton grabbed eight rebounds and Mackenzie Dauch added seven boards. The Trojans are back in action Saturday hosting Monroeville.

“I think we played hard, but we have to leave this one in the locker room,” Vogel added. “We are back at it Saturday against Monroeville and we have to come back fresh and go after them.”

The Flyers improve to 3-0 and will travel to Plymouth on Saturday.

“We are going to just try to keep rolling against Plymouth on Saturday,” Mahl said. “We will come back to practice and work on not turning the ball over.”

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333

STAT BOOK

St. Paul 44

18-58 FG, 7-16 FT, 1-6 3pt. (Painley 1) 47 rebounds (Painley 10, Lukasko 9), 18 turnovers, 13 Assists (Painley 3, Good 3, Dilger 3), Steals 21 (Good 8). Scoring: Ashley Painley 6 0 13, Caitlin Good 2 4 8, Emily Baker 3 0 6, Grace Rospert 2 1 5, Elyse Roth 2 0 4, Lauren Lukasko 1 0 2, Olivia Powers 1 0 2, Kaity Tomshack 1 0 2, Megan Hammersmith 0 2 2.

South Central 14

5-42 FG, 4-13 FT, 0-9 3pt. 34 rebounds (Burton 8, Dauch 7), 30 turnovers, 1 Assists, Steals 10 (Antonio 3). Scoring: Bailey Mitchell 2 2 6, Ally Burton 2 0 4, Maddie Albert 1 0 2, Ellery McKee 0 1 1, Lily Antonio 0 1 1.

St. Paul 10 14 7 13 — 44

South Central 2 6 6 0 — 14