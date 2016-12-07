Thomas leaving legendary legacy at Norwalk

History that comes along once in a generation. History in the form of a 5-foot-9, determined scoring machine named Jiselle Thomas. History that was first made before the opening tip of the 2016-17 basketball season.

Before even stepping on the floor for her senior season, Thomas made history, Norwalk High School history. She signed her national letter of intent to play Division I basketball at High Point — a college in North Carolina. Putting ink to paper, Thomas became the first Norwalk girls hoops player to ever sign with a Division I college.

“Playing on my AAU team, just about all of those girls are Division I players and they are not the first in their school,” Thomas said. “So for me to be the first at Norwalk, it really blows my mind.”

Thomas wouldn’t stop there. In the second game of the season, Thomas entered the game needing just one point to break the school’s all-time career scoring record held by Megan Sellers (2003-06) at 1,393 points. less than three minutes into the contest, Thomas etched her name in the record books and became arguably the best girls hoops player in Norwalk High School history.

After she saw the ball go through, there was only one thing going through her mind.

“I was thinking about the shot I missed before that,” Thomas said with a laugh. “I was just really excited and a lot of things were going through my mind.”

“It was just special and a special moment for me to even be a part of,” Norwalk coach Brock Manlet said. “Before I got here, there wasn’t a whole lot of excitement around the girls hoops program and I think we have changed that. I got a little emotional because I am coaching the best player in Norwalk girls basketball history.”

Last season, Thomas earned All-Northwest District first team honors and second team All-Ohio after averaging 29 points, six boards, four assists and four steals a game as a junior. During her senior campaign, she is already averaging 26 points, five assists, six boards and four steals in just five games.

“She is unique and one of a kind for sure,” Manlet said. “Every day is new in terms of me coaching her because she gets better and better every single day. Nothing shocks me with what she does anymore and it is nice to have a player like that. I have never coached anyone like her in my life.

“Her scoring ability is huge for us and goes beyond just her points on the board. She draws so much attention when she has the ball and she has that skill set to make a great pass and has the willingness to share the basketball. That is key and now we have kids stepping up and hitting shots for us. She does a lot for us in the overall team aspect of the game.”

Thomas is on her way to possibly reaching 2,000 career points if she keeps with her average. Though it is unlikely she will need the milestone to go down as the greatest in Norwalk history, it will undoubtedly cement her historic legacy.

But it is a title she never thought she could even dream of.

“I think it is crazy,” Thomas said. “Four years ago, I never thought I would be in that conversation. I was just constantly in the gym with my dad, brothers and cousins. My dad always told me I could go Division I and he gave be that confidence to go out and play the game to the best of my ability. He has been a huge motivating factor.”

Jeff Thomas raised two of the most historic players to ever grace the Norwalk High School basketball court. Son, Jeff, is currently playing Division I basketball at Georgia State and is a 2014 grad who helped the Truckers to the Division II state championship during his senior season in 2013-14. He finished with 1,352 career points. But Thomas, who already owns the single game scoring record with a 46 point performance last season at Tiffin Columbian, is likely to set a scoring mark beyond reach.

Beyond her scoring, Thomas has made a difference in every aspect of the game.

“She has improved on her decision making and maturity,” Manlet said. “She knows what teams are trying to do to her defensively because we have seen so many different defenses trying to take her away. She has also gotten to the point where she almost calls out a play before I do and knows what is coming and what I am thinking. She is just an incredible leader on the floor.”

Basically having an assistant coach on the floor, Manlet admits it is a luxury for his team.

“It makes my job easy,” Manlet said. “We are able to do so many things with her at the helm. We can run so many sets and teams cannot press us a lot. There are just so many things that come easy because of her ability. It doesn’t only make my job easy, but it makes her teammates job easy and she is willing to get them involved so it makes us a dangerous team.”

The Truckers are currently undefeated and start Northern Ohio League play next Friday hosting Bellevue.

