Lady Flyers cruise past Calvert for second win

The Lady Flyers used an 8-0 run to end the first quarter, and a 22-6 second quarter advantage to carry a 36-12 lead into the halftime break.

“It was a very good overall team win,” said St. Paul head coach Vicky Mahl after the game. “We shared the ball very well, and are younger kids did a fantastic job of making the most of their playing time.”

St. Paul’s Ashley Painley had a game high 10 points, while Caitlin Good and Meredith Dilger each chipped in nine points. Lauren Chandler had eight points, and Olivia Powers added six points. Grace Rospert scored five points, while Kaity Tomshack and Lauren Lukasko had four points apiece. Lukasko had a team high five rebounds, to go with three steals, and two assists.

The Lady Flyers faced their only deficit of the game down 3-2 early in the action before Powers and Lukasko scored on back to back possessions. After Calvert’s Claire Sullivan drained a three-pointer to tie the game, Painley went on a 6-0 personal run. Good would score the final basket of the opening period to give the Lady Flyers a 14-6 advantage.

Good led her team out of the locker room after the halftime break by scoring seven points in the third quarter, and collecting three rebounds in the period.

Chandler scored all eight of her points in the fourth period, and freshman Anna Lukasko collected four rebounds in the final quarter.

“I’m disappointed that we did not get up and down the floor the way I expected us too,” said Tiffin Calvert head coach Pat Herron. “I told our seniors that they need to take some leadership.”

Shelby Hemminger led the Lady Senecas with nine points and three steals, while Sullivan had seven points which included her team’s first six points in the contest. Alexis White and Claire Thompson had three points each, and Mallary Nielsen and Kristan Bowers had two points apiece. Sullivan and teammate Nielsen had five rebounds apiece, and White added four rebounds.

St. Paul will face South Central on Thursday, and Tiffin Calvert will travel to Lakota on Saturday.

STAT BOOK

T. Calvert 6 6 4 10 — 26

St. Paul 14 22 11 12 — 59

T. Calvert

Hemminger 3-2-9 White 1-0-3 Nielsen 0-2-2 Sullivan 2-2-7 Bowers 1-0-2 Thompson 1-0-3. Totals 8-6-26.

St. Paul

Painley 5-0-10 Lukasko 2-0-4 Good 4-0-9 Roth 1-0-2 Powers 3-0-6 Dilger 4-0-9 Rospert 2-1-5 Tomshack 2-0-4 Hammersmith 1-0-2 Chandler 3-2-8. Totals 27-3-59.