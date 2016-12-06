Defense keys Lady Truckers to victory

The Lady Truckers (5-0) fell behind early, trailing 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.

However, they picked up the pieces and took a lead that they did not give up.

“We weren’t very happy with the way we started,” Norwalk coach Brock Manlet said. “I thought we started slow. But we talked about it in the locker room, there was probably a seven to 10 minute stretch from the second quarter into the third quarter, where we held them scoreless and we were just flying around making plays. That’s when we are fun to watch, is when we’re running getting tips and steals and we have the athletes that can run up and down the floor.”

After allowing the 13 points in the first quarter, the Lady Truckers gave up just nine in the second and third quarters combined.

“Coming in, we didn’t want it to be a half-court game. We wanted it to be full-court, fast-paced and we were able to do that there in the middle of the second quarter and into the third quarter. Again, at the beginning part of the game, we struggled offensively because it was a half-court game and (the Arrows) were just packing things in and making it difficult for us to run anything. Everything is keyed on our defense. If we’re able to get stops and able to get in the open floor, that’s when we are able to score and increase a lead, and that’s what happened,” Manlet said.

The main factor that helped increase the score was senior Jiselle Thomas, as she finished with 26 points. She was the only player to reach double-figures for either team.

Before Tuesday's game, Thomas was honored with a game ball from Nov. 26 against Fostoria when she passed Megan Sellers (1,393) to become the all-time leading scorer in program history.

Last Saturday at Sandusky, Thomas passed Stephen Hunter (1,463) for most points in school history by a boy or girl.

And with Tuesday's 26 points, the High Point University commit can now claim the most points by any high school player in the city of Norwalk's history. Her 1,496 points are the most by a high school player at either Norwalk or St. Paul, as she passed the Flyers' Scott Endsley (1,488).

“(Thomas) just has consistency is terms of what she scores. No matter what a team does, she still finds a way to get her points. We needed her there in the first half until everybody else got in the flow of the game and once they did we were lights out.”

Norwalk outscored Ashland 30-12 in the second half. Lights out indeed.

The Lady Truckers will be back in action on Saturday, when they host Mansfield Senior.

STAT BOOK

Ashland 13 2 7 10 — 32

Norwalk 10 17 19 11 — 58

Ashland

White 2-0-5; Burke 2-0-6; Webb 0-1-1; Radebauch 1-0-2; Steury 1-0-3; Acker 1-0-2; Cline 3-1-7; Kennedy 3-0-6. Totals 13-2-32.

Norwalk

Harkness 2-0-5; Maloney 2-0-4; Jada Thomas 2-1-5; Jas. Thomas 2-2-6; Geretz 1-0-2; Barbee 1-0-2; Jis. Thomas 11-3-26; Rodriguez 0-1-1; Malson 1-2-4; Rey 0-2-2. Totals 22-11-58.

