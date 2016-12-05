Hoopers, grapplers dominate the headlines

In this week’s high school sports notebook, we will take a look at some of the top headlines from the area in the week that was in high school sports. Let’s take a look.

Big Play Bonet

The South Central Trojans picked up win No. 1 on the season beating Buckeye Central on Saturday in the Trojans’ second away game in as many nights. But it didn’t come easy. With two minutes remaining in the game and the Trojans trailing by two, SC senior Josh Bonet found himself open in the corner and the ball on its way.

Without hesitation, Bonet gathered the pass and launched a 3-ball drilling the shot for his third 3-pointer of the night. It gave the Trojans a 52-51 lead and that is where the score would stay giving the Trojans the win. The amazing think about Bonet is he has only played organized basketball for three years after picking up the sport as a sophomore. He came off of the bench to spark the Trojans to the win and hit the biggest shot of the season so far in the area.

Keep on Truckin’

The Norwalk girls basketball team was dubbed the favorite in the Northern Ohio League during preseason voting and it is making the voters look smart. The Truckers rolled to a 33-point win on Saturday over Sandusky to improve to 4-0 on the young season. Possibly the most dynamic girls hoops player and who could be the best girls hoops player in the history of Norwalk High School, Jiselle Thomas, has yet again stuffed the stat sheets.

After going off for nearly 28 points a game in the first three games of the season, she dropped 21 in the win on Saturday in limited action thanks to a large lead. Jasmine Thomas chipped in with 13 points as nine players scored for the Truckers in an impressive afternoon.

Friendly Friend

Norwalk’s George Friend may be a good guy off of the court, but he is a bad man on it. The senior dropped 36 points on Saturday after the Truckers lost a late lead to Huron. He also added eight rebounds. He did it in a plethora of ways including nailing four 3-pointers and draining six free throws. Though the Truckers fell to 0-2 on the season, Friend has been a very bright spot on an injury riddled roster. Jacob Roth has added another spark after scoring 14 points on Saturday in the 70-67 loss.

Double-Double Machines

The weekend saw just how versatile area athletes really are. Willard girls hoops player Cassidy Crawford is just a freshman but is playing like a veteran. She is averaging a double-double in her teams first four games and dropped a season-high 22 points in a loss to Shelby Saturday.

Western Reserve’s Colton Puder helped the Roughriders grab an opening-night win over Margaretta with a double-double of his own. He scored 10 points while grabbing 11 boards in the 63-51 win.

Sharpshooters

There have been some impressive shooting performances already. Plymouth’s Mitchell Chaffins drained five 3-pointers in a 59-48 win over Buckeye Central and made two more in a loss to Seneca East on Saturday. Norwalk’s Jacob Roth drained four in an overtime loss to Perkins on Friday and you already know about Friend’s shooting touch in his 36-point outburst as well as Bonet’s heroics.

But the ladies proved they can shoot it with the best of them too. Western’s Andrea Robson drilled five 3-pointers during her 17-point performance in a win over Huron last weekend and Willard’s Madie Secor drained three during a home-opening loss to Upper Sandusky. Keep a watch on your eyes around Eden Copley and Morgan Luedy of New London, the duo can shoot it as good as any player in the area.

No Sleep

Usually, athletes get two weeks off between each sport; Edison wrestler Sam Stoll took two days. Jumping up from 170 to 195, Stoll took the weight class’ championship at the Edison Invite on Saturday needing just eight minutes total to collect five pins and the title. Brady Barnett also took the championship in the 138-pound division. He is just the sixth wrestler in Edison history to take a title four consecutive years at the invite.There were five total champions for Edison on the day. Ray Adams (106), Max Wolfe (132) and Joey Kasper (182) joined Stoll and Barnett as individual champs.

