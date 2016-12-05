Go Figure!

36

Number of points scored by Norwalk’s George Friend in a 3-point loss to Huron on Saturday. It is the highest point total of the season for any boy or girl on the hardwood in the Reflector area.

3

Number of double-doubles for Willard freshman Cassidy Crawford in her team’s first four games of the season. On Saturday, she scored 22 points in a tough Northern Ohio League loss to Shelby.

82-3

The score of the girls hoops game between Monroeville and Jones Leadership Academy. An astounding 14 Monroeville Lady Eagles reached the scoring column led by Lauren Gies and Ashlyn Tomms with 10 points a piece.

7

Number of 3-pointers made by Plymouth’s Mitchell Chaffins in his first two games of the season. He made five on Friday night in a win over Buckeye Central and made two more in a loss to Seneca East.

4

Number of games Norwalk’s Jiselle Thomas has scored more than 20 points this season. The Truckers are 4-0 on the season.

33

Number of points the Norwalk girls hoops team won by on Saturday in a 66-33 win over Sandusky.

3

Number of years South Central senior Josh Bonet has played basketball in his life. On Saturday, he made the go-ahead, 3-point shot with two minutes remaining in a 1-point win over Buckeye Central.

4

Number of years Edison wrestler Brady Barnett has taken the Edison Invite title. This season, he won the 138-pound weight class after bumping up from 132. He earned MVP honors for his efforts.

3-0

Record of the New London Lady Wildcats after they beat Tiffin Calvert on Thursday in a rematch of the Division VI district championship. Morgan Luedy dropped 18 points in the victory.

400

The series score for Norwalk bowler Wes Dendinger in the Truckers 2713-2380 home-opening match win over Huron on Thursday.

6

Number of local football players who were names Division VII All-Ohio in football. Derek Gross, Zak Reed, Luke Nickoli and Colton Service all of St. Paul and Rhett Roeder and Conar Burns of Monroeville earned the honors.

11

Grade of Division V Ohio Offensive Player of the Year Sam Stoll of Edison. The Chargers get one more year of the dominating fullback in the orange and blue.

If you see an interesting number from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it in next week’s Go Figure!