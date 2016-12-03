Trojans take thriller to earn first win

The South Central Trojans learned that on Saturday night traveling to Buckeye Central for a tough non-conference game with the Bucks. What ensued was everything that is right with high school basketball.

The Trojans started the game off with a 22-point first quarter when the bucket seemed to be the size of the ocean as South Central drilled 10 of 16 shots to take a 22-13 lead after the opening quarter. The hot shooting continued before the halftime buzzer with the Trojans owning a 37-28 lead heading into the locker room. But the Buckeye Central Bucks refused to go away in their home-opener.

The Bucks outscored South Central 16-8 in the third cutting South Central’s lead to just one with a quarter to play. Both teams put up seven in the final quarter giving the Trojans a 52-51 win.

Big Play Bonet

As Buckeye Central owned a 51-49 lead with just over two minutes to play, senior Josh Bonet found himself receiving a pass in the corner. Bonet launched his 3-point attempt that found the bottom of the basket — it was his third long-ball of the game — giving the Trojans all they needed to secure the win.

“What is weird is he has only played basketball for three years,” South Central coach Brett Seidel said of his sharp-shooting sixth man. “Literally, just three years. No biddy ball, middle school, freshman ball, nothing. He is pretty dynamic and is an incredible athlete. Tonight, he got on the floor and played very good defense and hit a timely shot that we needed.”

Bonet came off of the bench replacing Aaron Lamoreaux who is nursing an injured left shoulder and was limited on Saturday night. Bonet connected on three 3-pointers for nine points while grabbing four rebounds and swiping three steals for an impressive performance as the sixth man.

1-3-1

With two minutes to play and the Trojans leading by one, South Central dropped into a 1-3-1 zone forcing the Bucks to hold the ball for the last shot, more than a minute and 40 seconds. The Bucks called a timeout with 20 seconds showing on the clock and Seidel made the decision to change defenses for the final Bucks’ possession.

“The 1-3-1 zone at the end melted at least a minute off of the clock, but I didn’t want to go back to it after their timeout so they could draw something up against it,” Seidel said. “We were very fortunate to come up with a rebound off of that miss.”

Buckeye Central senior Jacob Shade’s drive down the lane and shot off of the glass fell off of the rim and, guess who, Bonet came down with the board zipping a pass to Michael Ponchel who was fouled with .3 seconds remaining. Ponchel missed the front-end of a 1-and-1 and time expired giving the Trojans the win.

“To come here to Buckeye Central and beat a program that (Buckeye Central coach) Phil’s (Loy) has built and knowing they are scratching scratching and clawing after letting one go last night was huge,” Seidel said. “I knew it was going to be tough. We came out and shot the ball well in the first half; we just were not very good defensively.”

First half success

The Trojans built a comfortable lead to withstand the Bucks second-half push thanks to patience and shot selection.

“We were taking shots out of our offense,” Seidel said. “Last night, we did not play out of our offense and that is a tribute to St. Peter’s. I thought we took shots that we practice and work on. That was key and we shared the ball more than we did last night. The ball started to go in and when one goes in, you build confidence and more go in.

“They shot a lot of paint shots in the first half while in the second half we had a lot of shots go in and out. They were good defensively in the second half which made us not so good offensively. Josh stepped up with Aaron Lamoreaux hurting from a shoulder injury.”

Chemistry

At various points in the game, the Trojans saw two freshmen on the floor with seniors around them. Simon Blair and Isaiah Seidel saw major minutes and contributed well in the win. Blair ended with nine points and five assists while Seidel dropped eight points including a pair of 3-pointers. With youth mixing with veterans, coach Seidel admits to seeing a bit of a chemistry issue that he is hoping will work itself out.

“We talked about growing pains in the locker room,” Seidel admitted. “We are going through some growing pains. There are a bunch of guys from last year’s team that have to take on bigger roles than they played last year and now we have two youngsters who are rooks and they are feeling their way through. Both have done some great things and Simon handles the ball well and doesn’t turn it over. At the same time, there is a chemistry issue where the upperclassmen and the young guys just are not used to being on the floor with each other yet. That will work itself out.”

Ponchel finished as the game-high scorer with 14 points while dishing out four assists. Senior Jason Hale added 10 points from the block.

Up next

South Central improves to 1-1 on the season and will be off until Dec. 13 when the Trojans take on Lucas at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Stat Book

South Central 22-15-8-7 — 52

Buckeye Central 13-15-16-7 — 51

South Central: 22-44 FG, 3-6 FT, 5-18 3pt. (Bonet 3, Seidel 2) 23 rebounds (Bonet 4, Holland 4), 9 turnovers, 12 Assists (Blair 5), Steals 10 (Bonet 3). Scoring: Michael Ponchel 7 0 14, Jason Hale 5 0 10, Josh Bonet 3 0 9, Simon Blair 4 1 9, Isaiah Seidel 2 2 8, Ben Lamoreaux 1 0 2.

Buckeye Central: 22-38 FG, 3-7 FT, 4-13 3pt. (Loy 2, Wurm 1, Craft 1) 24 rebounds (Shade 8), 14 turnovers, 5 Assists (Langjahr 3), Steals 4 (Sheaffer 2). Scoring: Jacob Shade 4 2 10, Max Loy 4 0 10, Trenton Langjahr 5 0 10, Trent Craft 4 0 9, Darren Wurm 2 0 5, Dalton Sheaffer 2 1 5, Kyle Sanderson 1 0 2.