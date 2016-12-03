Lady Eagles crush Jones Leadership Academy for first win

Kara Schafer and Kaitlyn Kerby had six in the win. The Eagles improve to 1-2 on the season and will travel to Western Reserve on Thursday.

Willard falls in NOL opener

WILLARD — The Lady Flashes couldn’t pull out the win Saturday afternoon hosting rival Shelby as the Whippets took a 64-48 win to kick off the Northern Ohio League. Shelby won every quarter besides the fourth, but by then, the Whippets had a big enough lead to cruise the rest of the way.

Cassidy Crawford finished with 22 points while Ashlee Tuttle chipped in with 10. Madie Secor added six and Felicia Rosvanis added four.

Willard falls to 0-4 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday hosting Sandusky.

Edison falls to Margaretta

MARGARETTA — The Edison Chargers are still seeking their first win of the season after falling to Margaretta 67-41 on Saturday afternoon. Hannah Vitaz led the Chargers with 11 points while Madison Moyer added six. Jillian Danda made the only 3-pointer for the Chargers in a 5-point effort while Kelsey Schuster and Molly Houser also chipped in with five. Alana Fidler had four, Jessica Stoll added three and Carlie Shover rounded out the scoring with two.

Boys Hoops

Wildcats open with W

WELLINGTON — The New London Wildcats were forced to start their season a day later than normal after Edison went on a long football run, but they wasted no time picking up win No. 1. Saturday night, the Wildcats took home a 3-point win from Wellington 60-57 on opening night for New London.

Ryan Lane and Karson Howell led the Wildcats with 15 points a piece while Justin Marshall joined the duo in double figures with 12. Billy Woodmancy added eight points with a 3-pointer while Jake Gerlak also connected from deep once adding six points. Dane Mathews rounded out the scoring with four points.

The Wildcats shot 23 of 44 from the field while out-rebounding Wellington 27-25. New London jumped out to a quick 18-9 lead in the first but saw Wellington cut into that lead with a 17-point second quarter giving New London a 30-26 lead at the half. The Wildcats put up 19 points in the third taking an 11-point lead into the final quarter and withstood a fierce Wellington comeback as it scored 19 in the fourth.

The Wildcats improve to 1-0 and are back in action on Friday hosting Crestview in a Firelands Conference opener.

Big Red tamed by Tigers

ATTICA — The Plymouth Big Red did all they could to overcome an early deficit and fell to Seneca East on Saturday night 51-43. Jacob Adams led Plymouth with 16 points including three 3-pointers while Mitchell Chaffins added six points on a pair of 3’s. Austin Nester and Logan Myers chipped in with five each and Jared Reed and Dylan Osborne added four each. Kade Collins rounded out the scoring with three points. Plymouth is back in action on Friday hosting Mapleton.

Roughriders bucked by Firelands

COLLINS — The Western Reserve Roughriders fell to Firelands on Saturday night 62-58. Jaret Griffith led Western with 14 points while Colten Puder and Tyler Bartlett added 11 and Luke Buck added 10 to give Western four players in double figures. The Roughriders drop to 1-1 on the season and will host Monroeville on Friday.

Bowling

Truckers fall to Huron

The varsity girls bowling team lost a close match Thursday afternoon to Huron 2321-2292. Top bowlers for the Truckers were Paige Stuhldreyer and Cam Bickerstaff.

The JV girls also lost a close one to Huron 1622-1509. The JV team was led by Emily Knople and Jourdan Ludewig.

The team travels to Ashland on Monday and Tiffin on Tuesday.

JH Hoops

Norwalk week recap

After their opening week of play, the Norwalk 7th grade boys basketball team is off to a strong start with a 2-1 overall record. The Truckers had three non-league games this week to open the season including at Clyde (Monday), versus Edison (Wednesday), and versus Huron (Thursday).

In a back and forth battle in the season opener at Clyde, Norwalk fought hard but lost by a three point decision 33-36. The Truckers held a 21-20 edge going into halftime, but were outscored 15-11 in the second half. Leading the team in scoring was Daniel Traczek with 16 points. Others contributing included Caleb Sommers with five points, Ian Minor and Drew Shope each with four points, Kyler Kromer with three points, and Carson Bauman had one point.

The Truckers found redemption when they hosted Edison two days later by defeating the Chargers 63-18. Norwalk came out shooting hot in the first half outscoring their opponent 26-11. After halftime, the team went on a 19-5 run in the third quarter and an 18-2 run in the last six minutes of the game for the final outcome. The victory was a total team effort as 12 of the 13 players on the Norwalk roster scored at some point during the game. The team was led by Traczek with 11 points followed by Kromer with nine points. Bauman, Sommers, and Minor each contributed seven points. Shope added six points and Nicolas Babka had four. Carter Nickoli and Griffin Peiples each had three points along with Kade Staley, Eli Obringer, and Jamyis Williams each with two points.

The 7th graders' new found momentum carried over into their game versus Huron where they found success again, this time beating the Tigers 45-17. Despite a slow start in the first quarter, the Truckers got things rolling by halftime and went into the locker room with a 26-2 lead. The team finished the competition with a 19-15 second half advantage. Scoring for Norwalk were Traczek with 13 points, Sommers eight, Shope seven, and Williams five. Minor had four points, Nickoli netted three, Kromer and Mason Hainline each had two points, and Obringer added one point to round out the scoring.

"Most of these boys have been playing together for a couple of years now at the elementary level, and they play very well as a team,” head coach Drew Karnehm said. “We have a little bit of a luxury with the team this year in the depth chart which is really nice. They are very talented and determined players. They did not let an early season loss control the outcome of their entire season. Instead, they made the decision to make themselves better by focusing, working hard, and executing both on the offensive and defensive end of the court. Hopefully we can keep the momentum moving onward into the season."

The Truckers open league play action with Shelby when they host the Whippets on Monday. Tip off is scheduled for 5:00pm.