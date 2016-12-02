Rams' defense too much for young Flashes

The Crimson Flashes held a 7-6 lead midway through the first period, but once Upper Sandusky took the lead, it did not give it up.

After only scoring 12 in the first, the Rams erupted for 26 points in the second, with the help of Jevon Dible, who netted four three-pointers in the quarter. Just before the break, Broc Baldridge was fouled, but was unable to hit either shot, putting the score at 38-18.

The third stanza was much of the same, as Upper went up 63-26.

Then the Willard offense started to settle in, outscoring the Rams 24-6.

Ethan Daub led the Flashes with 16 points and Nick Cofer added 11 points and eight of the team’s 26 rebounds.

“When we got into sets or any type of our motion or free-flowing stuff, we were okay,” Willard coach Chris Long said. “We knew what to expect and that was one of the things that we had talked about, but you have to be willing to sometimes not be a robot and just play. I love (Upper Sandusky) coach (Jeff) Winslow to death, but when you hear him call free-lancer, or whatever, his kids play it. That’s a huge thing and sometimes, especially as you come up the ranks, everything has been robotic for them, so sometimes it does just take a little bit to just learn how to free-play a little bit and take what the defense gives you.”

The stat that most affected Willard was their 32 turnovers to Upper’s 14.

“I’m not going to make excuses,” Long said. “Upper got into us and we weren’t able to respond as a team. We started off knowing you can’t ride five guys the entire night, just like Coach Winslow knows you can’t ride five guys the entire night.

“I’m not going to make excuses, but 75 percent of my team came in from the JV team last year. I only returned three lettermen and two starters. We’ve tried to set up our scrimmages for games like this, but sometimes that very first night when the big, bright lights are on and there are a lot more fans in the stands, it becomes a little different. As I told my kids in (the locker room) I hope this becomes a learning lesson. But for it to be a learning lesson, they’re going to have to turn the tide a little bit tomorrow night and show me differently.”

The Crimson Flashes are slated to take on Lexington tonight in another non-conference battle.

STAT BOOK

Upper Sandusky 12 26 25 6 — 69

Willard 7 11 8 24 — 50

Upper Sandusky

N. Dible 6-2-14; Schaeffer 0-1-1; J. Dible 8-0-22; Young 7-3-20; Vent 1-0-2; Adams 3-0-8; Fredritz 1-0-2. Totals: 26-9-69.

Willard

Baldridge 2-0-4; Polachek 1-1-4; Bailey 3-1-8; Cofer 5-1-11; Daub 6-2-16; Sivongsak 1-0-2; Sexton 1-0-3. Totals: 19-7-50.