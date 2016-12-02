Norwalk scraps their way to near-upset at Perkins

“Isn't this fun?” he asked.

Norwalk entered the 2016-17 season projected fifth in the preseason Northern Ohio League polls. The Truckers are without one of their top players from a year ago, Brandon Haraway, for at least two months.

They lost another starter, Griffin Rinner, less than three minutes into Friday's game, and he did not return. And the task was to beat a Pirates team on the road that is the preseason favorite to win the SBC Bay division — and returned four starters from a 15-win team last season.

Yet it was the Truckers in position to steal one late, but they ultimately fell in overtime to the Pirates, 48-46. Friday's game was the fifth straight game between the two programs that was decided by eight points or less — and the second straight year it went into overtime (Norwalk won 56-54 in 2015).

“This is what makes high school basketball so great,” Gray said. “The opportunity to compete, to go on the road against a quality opponent and take it right down to the wire. It doesn't get much better than that.”

Norwalk trailed 8-0 midway through the first quarter — but the Truckers used a big second quarter to take a 21-20 halftime lead — and led 35-30 with 2:45 left in the third quarter.

But the Pirates started trapping the Norwalk guards at will, forcing eight turnovers in the quarter. The last turnover was a steal in the backcourt by Austin Spitler for an easy layup and a 36-35 lead with 11.5 seconds left in the third.

It was Perkins' first lead since the 1:29 mark of the second quarter.

“That was disappointing because we spent a lot of time going against pressure in practice,” Gray said of the quarter. “I didn't think they'd be able to turn us over like that tonight. I have that much confidence in our guards and perimeter play that those turnovers can't happen.”

Added Perkins coach Scott McVeigh, “We made them play a bit too fast, and I thought that was the difference.”

Perkins went ahead 40-37 with 4:06 left after back-to-back baskets by Helmut Wheeler, who finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. But Jacob Roth hit his third 3-pointer just 21 seconds later to tie the game once again.

The Pirates chose to run down a good portion of the rest of the game, and tied at 42 with under a minute to go, they turned it over and Norwalk took possession with 29.4 seconds left. Roth was fouled with 9.4 seconds left, but the first of a one-and-one free throw rimmed out, and Spitler's last-second 3-pointer rimmed out to force overtime.

Norwalk went cold in the overtime, missing its first four shots. Meanwhile, Jake Wagner was able to score inside and connect on two free throws with 2:28 left to give the Pirates a 46-42 lead.

It was a 46-43 advantage for the Pirates when Spitler was able to make two free throws with 1:04 left to make it a 48-43 lead. The Truckers then got a last-ditch 3-pointer from Roth as time expired for the final margin.

“It seems to be year in, year out with these guys,” McVeigh said. “It's the second straight time it went into overtime, and playing them in a tight game almost seems to be expected anymore.

“Give both teams credit,” he added. “Both teams played hard and it was an entertaining game to watch. We just made a couple more plays than they did.”

Norwalk had just three players score in the game. George Friend scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting and had eight rebounds, while Roth added 13 and Mitchell Perry scored 11 and grabbed six rebounds. Norwalk was 16-of-46 shooting for the game.

“We just didn't shoot it well enough and missed quite a few shots we probably should have made,” Gray said. “But to be in a position at the end of the game with a chance to win is a great compliment to our kids.

“We fought, we clawed and were down eight in the first quarter and had a chance,” he added. “We just have to play a little smarter, because I know we'll play hard.”

For Perkins, Conner Roesch scored 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting and had six rebounds. Wagner added 10 points for the Pirates — who didn't make a single shot out of their 22 field goals from outside the paint.

“But give Norwalk credit for jamming up the middle,” McVeigh said. “In the first quarter we got it inside and got the looks we wanted, but then they clogged the paint on us and our kids didn't know what to do for a while in the second and into the third quarter. We got a little stagnant and settled for bad shots. We were easily guarded.”

Both teams are back in action tonight, as Norwalk visits Huron and Perkins travels to Bellevue.

NORWALK (0-1)

George Friend 8-5—21; Jacob Roth 4-1—13; Mitchell Perry 4-2—11. TOTALS 16-8—46.

PERKINS (1-0)

Austin Spitler 2-2—6; Luke Zahniser 3-0—5; Joe Printy 1-0—2; Connor Roesch 8-0—16; Jake Wagner 4-2—10; Helmut Wheeler 5-0—10. TOTALS 22-4—48.

Norwalk 5 16 14 7 4 — 46

Perkins 12 8 16 6 6 — 48

3-point FGs: (N) Roth 4; Perry

JV: Perkins, 29-27