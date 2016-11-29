Truckers rout Perkins in Pirates' opener

Leading by 18 at halftime (35-17), Norwalk came out of halftime on a tear, outscoring the Pirates 16-2 over the first half of the third quarter to increase its lead to 32 points, 51-19, with 4:02 to play in the third and essentially put the game away.

"We talked about that — we were up by 18 at halftime, but we said we have to score a couple buckets in a row to extend it," Norwalk coach Brock Manlet said of the run. "Hopefully by extending it, it would slow them down a little bit. I thought that run at the very beginning of the third quarter was huge and that kind of put the game away for us."

Jasmine Thomas started the third quarter run with a perfect showing at the free-throw line, then Leah Malson added a 3-pointer to make it 40-17. Adrianna Rodriguez added three points, making the first of two at the line, then scoring off an inbounds play. Malson scored again with 5:29 to play in the third quarter to make it 45-17 for a 10-0 run over the first 2:30 of the third.

"We came in at halftime and said, 'let's just try to come in and win the third quarter,'" Perkins coach Ray Neill said. "And obviously that didn't happen.

"They dictate pace a little bit," he added about Norwalk. "We're young and we're athletic, but maybe we're not quite ready to play at that speed yet. And we'll work on that. We'll address some things as a coaching staff and try to forget about this one as much as we can and look ahead to the next game."

Maria Schoder scored with 5:03 left in the third to stop the bleeding a bit, but Division I High Point commit Jiselle Thomas turned around and scored a 3-pointer for the Truckers to make it 48-19 with 4:57 left in the third.

Malson scored the first of two at the foul line with 4:26 to go to make it a 30-point game, 49-19, then Jiselle Thomas hit a pair of free throws to make it 51-19.

Perkins senior Kasi Didion hit a pair of 3-pointers around a bucket from Norwalk's Jada Thomas to pull the Pirates within 53-25, but the Truckers closed the quarter on a 8-3 run.

"I was very pleased with the way we played," Manlet said. "I think this is always a tough place to play — Perkins always plays hard. They're well-coached. I was just proud of my girls. I thought our energy was good, I thought we shared the ball, we were very aggressive — I think eventually we kind of wore them down a little bit and were able to separate, so I'm very pleased."

The Pirates, who just have two seniors (Didion and Hannah Major) and no juniors on its roster, struggled to get going early, falling behind by nine points over the first half of the first quarter. They trailed 20-4 after back-to-back buckets from Jiselle Thomas with 1:21 to play in the first quarter.

"It was a young Perkins team thrown to the wolves, is what it looked like," Neill said. "We are young, but we're capable of playing better than we did. Norwalk's a seasoned squad, it's their third game, our first game and we struggled early catching it, passing it, putting the ball in the hole. And they didn't seem like they missed anything.

"Norwalk just came in here and put it to us. I can't say it any better," Neill added. "We saw them play Friday and we talked about … if somebody finds a way to slow (Jiselle) Thomas down, let me know, but she is what she is. A very good player— and we weren't able to keep her from getting to the basket. And we saw Malson shoot the ball well at Clyde Friday night and she continued to shoot it well tonight."

Jiselle Thomas led Norwalk and all scorers with 27 points, while Malson added 17. Perkins was led by Nancy Siegel's 11 points, while Didion added 9 points with three 3-pointers.

Stat Book

NORWALK (3-0)

Lauryn Maloney 1-0—3; Jade Thomas 2-0—4; Marly Geretz 1-4—6; Eboni Barbee 1-0—2; Jiselle Thomas 9-7—27; Adrianna Rodriguez 2-2—6; Leah Malson 7-1—17; Sydney Castle 1-0—2; TOTALS: 26-16—73.

PERKINS (0-1)

Marissa Esposito 2-1—5; Kasi Didion 3-0—9; Olivia Howard 2-2—6; Nancy Siegel 3-2—11; Sydney Thom 0-1—1; Madi Lawson 1-0—2; Maria Schoder 2-0—4; Aleena Winston 1-2—4; TOTALS: 14-8—42.

Norwalk 23 12 26 12 — 73

Perkins 9 8 11 14 — 42

3-point FGs — (N) Maloney, Ji. Thomas 2, Malson 2; (PE) Didon 3, Siegel 3.

JV — Perkins, 30-28.