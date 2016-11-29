Rough start dooms Flashes

Willard saw a cold shooting start as Upper took a 23-9 first quarter lead at Robert Haas Gym and used the comfortable lead to take the non-conference ballgame 58-44. The Flashes shot a cold 3-for-17 in the first quarter and just couldn’t overcome the deficit although tying the Rams 35-35 over the final three quarters.

“We gave up some lay ups, but it bothered me offensively because we couldn’t get good shots or take care of the ball,” Willard coach Jon Dawson said. “After the first we sucked it up and played better. I thought we were going to give up 80 points for a little bit, but we locked down and did some nice things. We forced a lot of turnovers by just playing half court defense.”

Willard saw a big game from freshman Cassidy Crawford who dropped her second consecutive double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds and spear-headed the Willard offense while senior Madie Secor battled foul trouble. Dawson couldn’t be happier with his freshman’s progress to begin the season.

“That is her second in a row,” Dawson said. “She had 21 and 13 on Saturday. She does some really great things for a freshman and is mature beyond her years on the basketball floor. Unfortunately, we probably do not get her enough breaks because she does so many different things on the floor. She handles the ball well and we have to play her inside. She is a great kid and works hard at what she does. She is fun to coach.”

Secor overcame the foul trouble to knock down a trio of triples on her way to nine points and four rebounds. Brooke Vipperman added seven points with a three while Ashlee Tuttle dropped five including a 3-pointer. The Flashed picked up the defensive effort after the first quarter forcing 24 Upper Sandusky turnovers. Willard shot 13 for 51 from the field on a cold shooting night.

The Flashes drop to 0-3 on the season and begin Northern Ohio League play on Saturday hosting Shelby. Dawson admits it is not your typical 0-3 start.

“I told the girls in the locker room that we may be 0-3 but I could live with it,” Dawson said. “I would put our first three games up against any team in this area. We have played three really great teams and Upper is going to win a lot of ballgames. I schedule those teams for a reason because that is who I want to play. Come Saturday, we start the defense of our league title and hopefully these three games prepare us for that.”

Stat Book

Willard (0-3) 9-11-9-15—44

Scoring: Cassidy Crawford 5-7–12, Madie Secor 3-0–9, Brooke Vipperman 2-2–7, Ashlee Tuttle 2-0–5, Lydia Wiers 0-3–3, Felicia Rosvanis 1-0–2, Sydney Stevens 0-1–1.

Upper Sandusky (3-0) 23-16-8-11—58

Scoring: Abigail Fogle 9-2–22, Ayana Getz 5-2–12, Alexis Fogle 4-0–8, Sierra Carey 3-1–7, Megan Hensel 2-0–5, Madison McLaughlin 2-0–4.