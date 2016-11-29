Lady Cats pick up win over Brookside

This one was in hand early unlike their 14-point comeback win over Edison on Monday. Gabby Ledbetter led the way with 12 points and 10 rebounds for a nice double-double. Eden Copley chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double of her own. Elizabeth Logan and Morgan Luedy chipped in with seven points a piece while Lili Bartow had four and Korah Schmidt added one.

The Lady Cats outscored Brookside 17-8 in the second quarter and 12-1 in the final period to improve to 2-0. New London is back in action on Thursday traveling to Tiffin Calvert in a rematch of the district title game a year ago.

Lady Riders fall at Keystone

KEYSTONE — The Western Reserve Lady Riders dropped a tough one at Keystone on Tuesday night 37-26 to make them 1-1 on the young season. Cora Wyers led Westers with eight points followed by Jenna Skrada with seven. Andrea Robson added our points while Katie Hipp, McKenna Woodruff and Brooke Ommert added two a piece. Taylor Good rounded out the scoring with one. Western will be back in action next Thursday hosting Monroeville.

Trojans fall to Panthers

SANDUSKY — South Central fell to 0-2 on the young season by the hands of Sandusky St. Mary’s on Tuesday night in a non-conference game. Maddie Albert led the way with 20 points including four 3-pointers while Cheyenne Swander added six and Lily Antonio and Mackenzie Dauch chipped in with five a piece. Jaelyn Barnett contributed with three points all from the free throw line and Baylee Mitchell added two points.

The Panthers outscored the Trojans by one point in the first, third and fourth quarters for the 46-41 win. St. Mary’s was led by Caylee Fetter and Rachele Windau with nine points a piece while Kristen Wehner added six. Tre’ McCarty, Faith Lamb, Maggie London and Larina Near added four a piece and Ashley Huntly added tow with Daniella Ramon rounding out the scoring with one.

South Central will travel to St. Paul next Thursday for a Firelands Conference opener.

Buckettes slam Big Red

NEW WASHINGTON — The Plymouth Big Red had a rough night on Tuesday dropping a non-conference contest to the Buckeye Central Buckettes 76-27. Plymouth’s Emily Blanton led the team in scoring with eight points while Chloe Mack added six and Maggie Branham added five. Tristen Wiley added four and Arianna Marx added three. Emily Akers rounded out the Plymouth scoring with one. Plymouth travels to Madison on Thursday for a non-conference contest with the Rams.

Bowling

Norwalk beats Huron

Norwalk High School boys bowling took home junior varsity and varsity wins over Huron on Tuesday evening. The jv won 1747-1137 with Aaron Smith leading the way with a 212,232-444series. The varsity Boys won their match 2733-2539. Wes Dendinger led the way with a 245, 422 series and Cam Nickoli shot a 234, 405 series. Norwalk’s next match is Thursday at home against Huron. There will be a tailgate at 3 p.m. at Kenilee Lanes. The match starts at 4 p.m.