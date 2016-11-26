Thomas breaks school-scoring record in blowout win

After 28 points on Friday night in a win over Clyde, Thomas was just one point shy entering Saturday's game against Fostoria.

Thomas got the point less than three minutes into the game and went on to score plenty of more points.

Thomas scored 30 points, grabbed four rebounds, and led Norwalk to a comfortable 64-34 non-league win over the Redmen to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

"She's been everything for us. She's one of the better players in the area and she does a lot for us," said Norwalk coach Brock Manlet of the senior Thomas, who is committed to High Point University. “You can tell when she's not on the floor, we're a little different. It's not only her scoring but she rebounds, passes the ball, and does a lot for us. She's very important to what we do."

Thomas scored and was fouled with 5:20 left in the first quarter to break the record. The free throw make by Thomas was part of an 18-2 run by the Truckers to blow past Fostoria (0-2). Kaelyn Harkness made two free throws to put Norwalk ahead 20-6 after one quarter.

"I was a little disappointed in our effort," Manlet said. "I knew maybe our legs wouldn't be there after (Friday). We didn't have the same energy we had (Friday) but again, it's a learning process. We have to set high standards for ourselves, but it's the same no matter what night it is."

The dominance by the Truckers continued in the second quarter, as they finished off a run of 14 straight points when Adrianna Rodriguez scored consecutive buckets.

Later, in the third quarter, Thomas scored five straight baskets for the Truckers to open a 47-15 lead. Jada Thomas added a 3-point play, Leah Malson scored, and Jiselle Thomas added her final bucket of the night as Norwalk led 54-15 after three quarters.

"I think it's a maturity thing," Manlet said. "I tell them all the time if we're going to be a great team, we have to take care of business no matter who we're playing. We have to play with the same effort."

Norwalk forced the Redmen into 31 turnovers while committing just 14 itself.

"I'm very pleased with our win over Clyde (Friday), but not overly pleased with our effort tonight," Manlet said. "A win is a win. I'm happy with that. I'd rather be 2-0 than 0-2."

Stat Book

FOSTORIA (0-2)

Gabby Gregg 1-0—2, Meredith Grine 2-0—6, J’Breonn Jones 1-0—2, Tyriana Settles 3-0—6, Evion Taylor 2-2—6, Larai Williams 2-0—5, Shanelle Smith 1-1—3, Baleigh Robinson 1-1—4. TOTALS: 13-4—34.

NORWALK (2-0)

Jasmine Thomas 2-0—4, Marly Geretz 1-0—2, Jiselle Thomas 13-2—28, Adrianna Rodriguez 3-0—6, Leah Malson 4-0—9, Bethany Cring 0-2—2, Jada Thomas 1-1—3, Lauryn Maloney 2-0—4, Kaelyn Harkness 0-2—2, Mya Ray 1-2—4. TOTALS: 27-9—64

Fostoria 6 4 5 19 — 34

Norwalk 20 15 19 10 — 64

3-point FGs: (N) Malson; (F) Grine 2, Wiliams, Robinson.