Chargers drop Eagles on opening night

Beyond those three things — they ultimately mean very little. With that in mind, a pair of largely ignored teams in the Sandusky Bay Conference and Firelands Conference met Friday night when Edison bested host Monroeville by a 50-41 score in the season opener for both teams at Steve Moore Court at the Monroeville Athletic Complex.

Edison senior forward Kelsey Schuster led all scorers with 16 points, as she scored from all spots on the court. Schuster nailed a pair of 3-pointers and was clutch going 5-of-7 from the free-throw line. She also stuffed the scoreboard adding a pair of assists, three rebounds, and four steals.

“Kelsey is a three-year letter winner and is the heart of our team,” Edison coach Tracey Moyer said. “She led the team in scoring last year, we expect her to have another great year this as well. Hopefully we are able to get more balance and help around her as we move forward

“She is not just a one-dimensional player either, as she is out there diving for balls and playing great defense,” she added. “Kelsey is an outstanding example for our girls on this team and a great leader.”

The Chargers (1-0) wasted little time scoring early and often as they jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead. They swarmed to the ball on defense and were making the extra pass. From the opening tip it was very clear that they came into the regular season opener looking for a win — and were not prepared to except anything less.

“The last few years we have struggled to start the season with a win,” Moyer said. “Last year we went five or six games before we got our first win and it can be very demoralizing to a team when you are putting in all this hard work and not being rewarded for it on game day. Tonight it was a great thing to get that first win on the road.”

Led by junior guard Ashlyn Tommas’ 14 points and 10 rebounds, Monroeville didn’t go away easy. The Eagles capped the first half off with a pair of 3-pointers that put them ahead on the scoreboard 23-20 heading into halftime.

“We have to give Monroeville credit, they played hard all game and never quit coming playing all night,” Moyer said. “We did turn the ball over the last five possessions in the half. We were rushing things on offense and could have worked things inside and got easier looks at the hoop. We talked about those things at halftime and started doing them in the second half — and it paid off.”

The Chargers turn their sights toward New London on Monday night at home in another non-conference test against an FC opponent.

“They beat us last year and graduated a couple of their girls,” Moyer said. “I think they were actually picked to win the Firelands, so they will definitely be a tough matchup,” Moyer said. “We just got to build off what we started here today and clean up some things that didn’t go well for us and I like our chances.”

Also for Eagles, who visit Danbury on Tuesday, Lauren Giess scored eight points and Jordan Quillen had five.