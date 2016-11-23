Western dubbed favorite in the Firelands Conference

The Roughriders have been picked as the favorite to reclaim the Firelands Conference title by media and coaches thanks to their returning talent. Although Western lost three seniors from last season, it returns 75 percent of its scoring and six returning lettermen including the entire starting lineup. After finishing 16-8, it is no wonder why the Roughriders have been picked as the favorite.

But it isn’t going to come easy for Western Reserve coach Chris Sheldon’s crew.

“The biggest key for us this season will be how quickley we get healthy with four of our top six returners getting a late start due to injuries,” Sheldon said. “Secondly, we understand that we bring back a majority f our team from a year ago and therefore there are high expectations, but that doesn’t automatically equate to success.”

Of the six returning lettermen, four are seniors with one junior and one sophomore. Sophomore Jaret Griffith returns as the reigning Firelands Conference Player of the Year after averaging 16.4 points a night as a freshman. He was the first freshman to win POY in the FC since Plymouth’s Brook Turson. Sheldon says Griffith put on 20 pounds of muscle during the offseason as it should impact his play on both ends of the floor. Though he suffered a preseason injury, Sheldon is hoping he can shake off the rust and continue to develop his offensive game.

Luke Buck is a 6-foot senior forward and a 2-year letterman for Western. Described as a dinosaur by his coach because he is one of the last remaining true inside post threats, he owns a plethora of post moves and has great ability to finish with either hand around the basket. Sheldon says, “Even though he is undersized for his position, his low post moved with the addition of his physical and mental strength makes him a huge asset for our team.” Buck sustained a football injury as well and hope to recover quickly.

Tyler Barlett also returns as a 2-year letterman for Western. Sheldon described him as one of the most versatile shooting guards to come through the Western Reserve program in his 15 seasons as coach. After an impressive summer, Bartlett will be looked at as a defensive stopper for the Roughriders this season.

Colton Puder and Cody Palmer round out the seniors for Western as Palmer is likely to be the sixth man with is incredible versatility. He can shoot the three and score off of the dribble while adding a tough defensive presence. He is also dealing with a preseason injury. Puder suffered a football injury as well but he is expected to make a major impact this season. Sheldon called him his second best offensive player last season and he expects even more from him after Puder added range to his jumper.

Junior Dale Smith rounds out the returning lettermen described as a “true glue/coach on the floor” guy on Sheldon’s team. His versatility gives him the ability to play all five position as he has developed into an offensive threat this season.

With everything returning, Sheldon admits there are still questions to be answered.

“How hungry are we?,” Sheldon asked. “How much are we willing to sacrifice of ourselves for the betterment of our team success? Does anyone ant to lead this group vocally, especially during trying games? This group hasn’t won anything yet and our success is going to hinge on how committed we are to pushing each other every day in practice to prepare for the battle that will ensue on Friday and Saturday nights.”

During his 15 seasons, Sheldon has captured six FC titles. Though he admits those teams have something he is trying to get out of this team.

“Every championship team that i have coached has always been able to hang their hat on defense,” Sheldon said. “That is still a major question mark for this group. Our guys believe we are just going to out-score people and unfortunately, offense doesn't always travel; defense does. This might be the deepest team I have ever had and only time will tell how determined we are to prove we are amongst the best teams in the league and in the area.”

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333