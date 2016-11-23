Truckers concentrating on little things on hardwood

Going 10-13 last season with a 6-6 Northern Ohio League record, the Truckers are hoping to perfect the little things with hopes of turning in a winning record in 2016-17 and having a shot at winning the final NOL title.

For Norwalk coach Steve Gray, a 388-game career winner, his five returning lettermen will be looked at to provide leadership and stability to a team featuring five seniors. George Friend returns as the team’s top scorer with 11 points a game and is a solid 80-percent free throw shooter. Gray admits he could be a great spot shooter and has a scorers mentality. Friend has been the hardest worker during the summer and can score from just about anywhere on the floor. Gray says his dribbling abilities is the most improved part of his game.

Jacob Trautman is a 5-foot-11 returning senior who averaged three points a game while shooting 44 percent from the field as a junior. Gray said he is very much improved from last season and is a very good shooter from 15 feet. Gray will look to Trautman to play some point guard and wing due to his great passing skills.

Griffin Rinner is going to try to give it a go on the hardwood after tearing his ACL during football for the third time. He has not played hoops in two seasons because of knee injuries but Gray still sees Rinner as an incredible athlete and a lock-down defender who can shoot it well from three. Gray looks to Rinner to be a team leader with his great work ethic.

Mitchell Perry and Steven Strickland make up the rest of the senior class as Perry, a 6-1 wing, plays all over the floor with a great inside game and can shoot it from outside. He is also good at guarding player bigger then he is and will look to make an impact after missing last season. Strickland was described as a stingy defender who can shoot it with the best of them. Neither lettered as juniors.

Jacob Roth is a returning letterman as a 5-10 junior who shot 31 percent from deep last season. Gray sees Roth as a much improved player from last season who is quick, athletic and a great defender.

Sophomore Brandon Haraway will get a late start to his season after experiencing an injury in football, but he will return as on of the most exciting sophomores in the NOL. The true point guard has a very high basketball IQ according to Gray and has worked hard to becoming bigger and stronger since his freshman season. He is an outstanding passer, can shoot the three and has great handle. He averaged eight points a game while shooting 42 percent from the field.

Junior Eric Hull, Matt Neuberger and Andrew Ehrenberg round out the other varsity players for the Norwalk Truckers.

After finishing .500 in the NOL last season, Gray admits his team could be in the thick of things if it sticks to basics.

“There is going to be outstanding balance this season and the NOL should be very competitive,” Gray said. “Sandusky and Ontario have the most experience returning but we will play hard and get better during the season. If we take care of the ball and take good shots, we have a chance to be a factor in the NOL race. We lack size inside and that is a problem so we need everyone to rebound the ball. We will benefit from our great perimeter play this season.”

The Truckers’ season kicks off next Friday at Sandusky Perkins.

