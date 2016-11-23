Trojans hoping for repeat season in 2016-17

After winning the boys Firelands Conference title in the 2000-01 season, the South Central Trojans spent the next 14 seasons trying to figure out how to recapture the magic. Lucky No. 15 brought the FC title home to SC after a 17-7 regular season record and an 11-3 mark in the FC.

The Trojans will have to begin their quest for a repeat without first team All-District and honorable mention All-Ohio guard Brayden Wilhelm who graduated and went on to play at Defiance after averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists as a senior. The Trojans still return four lettermen and some incredible athleticism.

Senior Michael Ponchel brings his 14.7 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 assists back to the Trojans lineup joined by senior Aaron Lamoreaux who averaged 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds a night. Senior Jason Hale averaged eight points and 8.4 boards as a junior and the trio will be joined by junior Ben Lamoreaux who averaged 5.3 points and three boards in the starting lineup.

The fifth spot is yet to be determined but South Central head coach Brett Seidel admits he has plenty of options.

“Senior guard Josh Bonet, sophomore guard Alex Holland, freshmen guards Simon Blair and Isaiah Seidel and sophomore forward Tycen Cooper will be in the rotation,” Seidel said. “Sophomore Cristiano Murphy and juniors Brady Dotson and Ethan Caudill will round out the varsity roster.”

Seidel is entering his eighth season at South Central and owns an 82-77 record.

Ponchel returns as one of the most explosive players in the conference as he has proved he can go off on any given night. His season high of 26 points against Plymouth was the eighth best in the conference last season. Seidel knows that his lettermen are poised to leave a lasting legacy in the gold and black.

“I feel our strength is balance and experience with four capable lettermen returning with a lot of skill,” Seidel said. “But we will have to learn to be selfless, build chemistry and toughness at both ends of the floor.”

The Trojans followed up their FC title run with a run to the sectional finals where they were knocked out by Colonel Crawford. Though with a premature ending to a successful season, Seidel refuses to divert from the team goals set each season.

“Our goals are similar to every year,” Seidel said. “We expect to compete in every game we play and to get getter every day in order to be playing our best basketball in February.”

Last season, the Trojans did improve every week which translated to an FC title. But this year, Seidel knows the league will be a lot tougher and more well-balanced.

“All teams in the league are returning key players so the league should be very competitive from top to bottom,” Seidel said. “There are great coaches in our league and this makes each game tough to prepare for. I would give Western the advantage with what they have returning as the favorite of the FC.”

The Trojans travel to Mansfield St. Peter’s next Friday to open the season. They do not host a game until Dec. 16 against Monroeville, but are the home team on Dec. 13 against Lucas when the teams travel to Quicken Loans Arena for a game.

