Plymouth hoping to get back on track in 2016-17

The Big Red won the Firelands Conference in 2013-14 and 2014-15 before experiencing a rare down year going 7-15 and 5-9 in the FC. With the return of four senior starting lettermen, the Big Red have the leadership and experience to find success again.

Senior Austin Nester felt the thrill of success as a sophomore member of the district championship team in 2014-15 and brings his veteran leadership to the team this season. He averaged 11 points a night as a junior but proved to be a major offensive threat going off for 34 points against Crestview — the highest individual performance in the conference last season. He also had a 28-point night to add to his performances.

Mitchell Chaffins is a 6-3 small forward who averaged seven points a night and is a real threat from 3-point range. Senior Jared Reed is a 5-11 power forward with incredible leaping ability and makes a difference on both ends of the floor. He averaged five points a night last season. Logan Myers is a 6-4 senior center who makes a huge difference on defense and provides veteran leadership to the younger group. He averaged eight points a night as a junior.

Sophomore Jacob Adams steps into the point guard role after impressing on junior varsity last season. He will be looked at to manage the game and provide ball security.

“We are going to be a very good ball movement team as a lot of the guys have great vision and passing abilities, but we can be a bit sloppy with the ball at times with handling pressure,” Plymouth coach Derek Shelenberger said. “So we need to get better at managing the turnovers and being stronger with the basketball.”

Each of the seniors know what it is like to make a deep tournament run and Shelenberger is hoping teh team’s defensive effort can find that kind of success again.

“We are very quick to the ball so teams do not normally get uncontested shots off on us,” Shelenberger said. “But we need to get better with our defensive rebounding. We have a big of height, but we still need to concentrate on boxing out and securing the ball.”

With those four seniors, Shelenberger admits this season will be determined by them.

“The Firelands Conference will be really strong this year, but how this season goes depends on those seniors,” Shelenberger said. “We will go as far as they take us and be as successful as they want us to be.”

The Big Red hosts Buckeye Central next Friday in the season and home opener.

