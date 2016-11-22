Harlem Globetrotter from Ohio puts on show at the 'Shoe

In the video below, released today, Zeus is shown making trick shots from all over the Horseshoe, including a shot attempted while spinning the ball on his finger from 166-feet up — a shot unlike any ever attempted.

The Globetrotters are preparing for their own games in Columbus and throughout Ohio to tipoff their new tour, including two games at the Schottenstein Center on Thursday, Dec. 29. Prior to that, they will be at Quicken Loans in Cleveland for a pair of games on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Below is the full schedule in Ohio:

Cleveland – Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. & 6 p.m. – Quicken Loans Arena

Toledo – Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. - Huntington Center

Columbus – Thursday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. - Schottenstein

Cincinnati – Friday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. - U.S. Bank Arena

Dayton – Saturday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. - E.J. Nutter Center

Findlay – Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. - Findlay High School

Ottawa, Ohio – Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. - Ottawa-Glandorf High School

Canton – Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. - Canton Civic Center

Youngstown – Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. - Covelli Center

Fans can purchase tickets and find the full schedule at www.harlemglobetrotters.com.