Lady 'Riders trying to build on last year

Whether it be from game to game or season to season, improvement is always a positive sign. For Western Reserve coach Laura Pierson, the past three seasons have been pleasant ones to say the least.

After just three wins in the 2014-15 season and one the year before, the Western Reserve Lady ‘Riders turned things around and finished with an 11-12 record last year and a third place finish in the Firelands Conference.

If they are going to improve even more, they will have to do it with youth and athleticism.

The Lady ‘Riders have a young team this year, with only one senior on the roster in Taylor Good. Depsite carrying a lone senior, the ‘Riders return a talented player in junior Andrea Robson who made second team All-Firelands Conference after averaging 12.6 points a night as a sophomore — fifth best in the FC last season.

Western’s season ended after a tournament opening loss to Colonel Crawford.

But the 2016-17 season brings on some new expectations and Pierson admits the ‘Riders will have one opponent all season long — themselves.

“Our goal is to get better every game,” Pierson said. “We finished third in the league last year. We just are competing with ourselves and trying to beat that standard we set last year.”

Pierson has witnessed her team grow over the past three seasons and hopes this one brings even more success.

“We have made huge improvements over the last three seasons with a 3-18 record in 2014-15 and a 1-21 record in 2013-14,” Pierson said. “Last year was a huge improvement. This season we are very young with just one senior.”

The ‘Riders are getting a bit of a slow start thanks to a couple of injuries, but should be close to being about as 100 percent as possible heading into the season opener. After finishing 8-6 in the FC behind conference champ Crestview and runner up New London, the ‘Riders return the main core of their players while Crestview and New London graduated a lot of talent.

Western Reserve also brings back Brooke Ommert who is a two-time letter winner and a junior guard for the ‘Riders. She will represent Western Reserve as a team captain along with Good and Robson. Brookelyn Heisser and Keragan Fannin provide veteran leadership and depth to the Western roster as juniors. Jenna Skarda earned a letter as a freshman and is joined by Katie Hipp and 6-footer Emma Blankenship as the sophomores. Mckenna Woodruff is the lone freshman on the squad.

The ‘Riders kick off the season at home against Huron on Saturday.