Lady Flyers return five seniors, look to make a push in FC

It’s also the St. Paul Lady Flyers’ strong suit, as they return all five of their starters from last season including nine letter winners giving the Flyers a load of experience and veteran leadership.

However, with a full cabinet of talent, coach Vicky Mahl isn’t ready to name who the starters will be just yet and may not have a consistent starting lineup night in and night out. Getting a late start due to an extended volleyball season, the Flyers may use their depth to their advantage and play the match game against opponents.

“It is too early to tell at this point due to getting the volleyball girls back a little late due to their run in the tournament. What I will say is that our goal is to just take one game at a time and get better each game... Of course to win the conference and make a long run in the tournament.

“I have five seniors and four juniors at this time that will be playing varsity. There may be a possibility for some younger players to get some varsity time as well.”

Those seniors include Emily Baker, Caitlin Good, Lauren Lukasko, Ashley Painley and Elyse Roth, and juniors Meredith Dilger, Olivia Powers, Grace Rospert and Kaity Tomshack. With nine total upperclassmen, the Flyers could set themselves up for a bright future if the underclassmen take notice.

“In general, I expect everyone to have a part in our offense and defense. Without everyone playing their part our team doesn’t work. It will be a total team effort this year from top to bottom,” Mahl said.

Mahl admits her squad is very versatile from top to bottom. She complimented Baker on her ball handling skills while being able to go inside or outside on offense and how she can score the ball in many different ways. Good is expected to take on a leadership role while providing ball security and Lukasko will be the inside force the Flyers need in order to be successful.

Painley is another inside, outside threat providing even more versatility while Roth joins Lukasko in the paint and is an excellent rebounder.

St. Paul was picked near the top of the league in the preseason voting that saw the Top 3 teams separated by a few points. Mahl has a similar vision for how the Firelands Conference will shake out in 2016-17.

“I think the league will be very competitive. I think there are several teams that will have the opportunity to win the conference. I would say we should be part of that picture as well.”

Mahl is returning for her fifth season as head coach. The Lady Flyers finished at 12-12 in the 2015-16 season, bringing home a sectional title. With everyone back and not a single sophomore or freshman on the varsity roster, 2016-17 may be the year the Flyers get back to normalcy on the basketball court.