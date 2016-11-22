Lady Eagles ready to compete

After finishing a successful 2013-14 season with a 13-8 record, the Eagles experienced a bit of a down year the following season flipping that record to 8-13. Last season, the Eagles improved to 9-14 making a run to the sectional final. This year, the Eagles are hoping to get over that hump.

But with the loss of three key players from last season, the Monroeville girls basketball team will have to figure out how to replace Paige Leitz, Macey Key and Audra Leber. But with seven returning letter winners, the Eagles are looking to be right in the thick of it in a tight Firelands Conference.

“I think that the league will be very competitive again this year,” Lady Eagle coach Brad Dunlap siad. “The coaches in our league do an outstanding job of preparing their girls to play day in and day out. There are many teams that can compete to win the league, you have to bring you’re ‘A’ game each and every night. Every game should be a dog fight just like last year.”

Dunlap is returning for his seventh season with a 34-91 overall record leading the Eagles. The Lady Eagles have seven returning letter winners including four seniors. Lauren Gies leads the group with her 5.7 points, one assists and 1.9 steals a game. Jordan Quillen, Katelyn Kerby, and Karli Krill round out the senior class. Krill averaged 4.8 points and 5.5 boards a game for the Eagles as a junior.

Ashlyn Tommas leads a solid core of juniors with Kara Schafer and Taylor Reer as the trio rounds out the returning letter winners for Dunlap’s squad. Gies, Quillen and Tommas will serve as the team captains.

Dunlap has surveyed the FC and reached a few conclusions.

“Ashland Crestview has to figure out how to replace one of the best players from the conference in Renee Stimpert. They had really good numbers last year and expect to be a solid team again this year. St. Paul has a core group of senior girls coming back. They always play hard and are fundamentally sound. They will be physical and make you earn everything. New London is coming off of a great run from last year, but they have some big shoes to fill. Coach Eric Mitchell will have them ready to go and competing at the top of the league once again.”

As for the Lady Eagles, who finished 9-14 last season, their job is simple — “Compete in every rep.”

Monroeville kicks off its season on Friday hosting Edison.