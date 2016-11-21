Lady Cats ready to adjust to new strengths

A grand total of six players departed the program after the 21-5 season and just two letter winners return for Eric Mitchell’s Lady Cats. Yet, New London was picked to win the Firelands Conference in what looks to be an incredibly tight race to the top with the departure of Crestview’s Renee Stimpert. If the Lady Cats are going to live up to expectations, they are going to do it by overcoming a bit of inexperience.

New London lost Payton Shays, Rylee Haswell, Danielle Carruthers, Kennedy Howell, Emma Sullivan and Alyssa Hartman from the record-setting 2015-16 team. The lone returning letter winners are seniors Eden Copley and Morgan Luedy. The pair each lettered twice last season and will be looked at to provide leadership to a young team featuring five sophomore and two juniors along with four seniors. Just two of the seniors have varsity letters making the inexperience factor one Mitchell is hoping to overcome this year.

“We are very young,” Mitchell said. “We have limited varsity experience outside of Morgan and Eden. We need to be able to gain confidence through the good and the bad of practice and games. We have to have girls willing and ready to step up to the challenges presented.”

The Lady Cats lost just two Firelands Conference games to FC champion Crestview a year ago bringing Mitchell’s 3-year career mark to 50-26. This season provides some new challenges as the Lady Cats were able to put together a complete inside and outside game. This season, Mitchell admits the team may rely on speed.

“We have the ability to get out and run and run a lot,” Mitchell said. “We have two very good returning leaders in Luedy and Copley and just having captains that will be able to lead by example is a great strength”

He also admits the roster makeup looks a bit different than he is used to.

“Again, we are very inexperienced and lack the confidence we have had in the last couple years,” Mitchell added. “Last year, we had a lot more size to play around and this year we do not have that. But last year is last year and if you want to be competitive year after year, you adjust to your strengths.”

While the preseason media polls indicated New London as the FC favorite, Mitchell isn’t concentrating on living up to the hype.

“I’m sure Norwalk St. Paul is the favorite with its entire team returning but after that, I have no clue,” Mitchell said in regard to the favorites of the FC. “We will worry about us and we will make sure that we are ready day in and day out. We will compete and that is what we ask for.”

Joining Copley and Luedy is 5-foot-7 Sidney Allen and Ashley Anderson making up the senior class. Elizabeth Logan and Allison Brady make up the small junior class while 6-3 Gabby Ledbetter highlights a promising sophomore class with Megan Conrad, Lili Bartow, Karina Swisher and Korah Schmidt rounding out the roster for New London.

The Lady Cats tip off the season on Monday at Edison.

