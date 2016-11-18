Golden ticket sweepstakes could net season tickets

In its 10th year, the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes continues to provide a unique experience for Cleveland sports fans to attend a total of 130 games. Sweepstakes tickets can be purchased online for $100 a ticket. There are only 600 tickets available. Each ticket provides the purchaser with one entry into a drawing for season tickets. All proceeds from golden ticket sales benefit Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

The winner of The 2017 Cleveland Sports Golden Ticket Sweepstakes will be drawn at Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s annual gala, 17th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel in Downtown Cleveland. Winner does not have to be present to win.

