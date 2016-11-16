Local athletes compete in club sports at AU

Zeitz is majoring in athletic training.

She is the daughter of Barbara Zeitz of Bellevue. Zeitz is a 2014 graduate of Bellevue High School.

The following students are members of the Women's Club Volleyball team at Ashland University.

Jenna Shepherd of New London, OH, is a member of the Women's Club Volleyball team at Ashland University. Shepherd is majoring in French. Shepherd is a 2015 graduate of Ashland High School.

Paige Reichert of Bellevue, OH, is a member of the Women's Club Volleyball team at Ashland University. Reichert is majoring in nursing. Reichert is a 2016 graduate of Seneca East High School.

Kaylei Ruffing of Attica, OH, is a member of the Women's Club Volleyball team at Ashland University. Ruffing is majoring in Spanish. Ruffing is a 2016 graduate of Seneca East High School.

Audra Leber of Monroeville, OH, is a member of the Women's Club Volleyball team at Ashland University. Leber is majoring in nursing. Leber is a 2016 graduate of Monroeville High School.

Competitive sport clubs compete with other university or town sponsored sport clubs, or teams, and travel to different events/games throughout the year. Competitive sport clubs are more serious in nature, similar to varsity athletics, and may involve playoff components to conclude their season.

Ashland University, ranked in the top 200 colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report's National Universities category for 2016, is a mid-sized, private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Ashland University (www.ashland.edu) values the individual student and offers a unique educational experience that combines the challenge of strong, applied academic programs with a faculty and staff who build nurturing relationships with their students.