South Central raises $700 for local teacher

South Central High School and Junior High Program ran a fundraiser to help their 7th and 8th-grade Reading teacher Lisa Stoneham stand up to cancer. Lisa Stoneham has been battling cancer for over a year and receives Chemo treatments on a weekly basis. With the help of the Greenwich community, the boys raised $700 dollars by selling pink trash bags the month of October. Last year the boys raised $500 dollars for a fellow student in his ongoing battle with cancer. The program teaches the importance of giving back and helping fellow community members.