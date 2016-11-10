Physical problems don't hold back Thad Matta

Entering his 13th season coaching the men's basketball team, he's the second-longest-tenured coach in the Big Ten and third all time at Ohio State.

It came up during a summer conversation with Boston Celtics coach and fellow former Butler boss Brad Stevens. It's also come up among a segment of the Ohio State fan base that, with one NCAA Tournament win in the past three seasons, is wondering whether he should continue approaching Fred Taylor's 18-year run.

But publicly and privately, all signs point to Matta as energized and excited about his future with the program as ever.

"I always go back to where this program was before we started and now going to the NIT (last year), everybody's up in arms," Matta said. "That's a good thing, from where we were when we started. I've been here for 13 years now, which is hard to do at Ohio State. How many college basketball coaches can say that?"

Multiple people around the program have said that Matta seems rejuvenated with the group of players he has this season.

There's no more talk about hidden agendas on his roster or outside distractions affecting on-court preparations. With the re-hiring of former assistant Chris Jent and the addition of Alan Major for the newly created position of director of player development, there's a feeling that Matta has gotten the gang back together.

It's helped compensate for a botched back surgery more than nine years ago that left him unable to raise his right foot under his own power. Matta has two special braces -- one that's less noticeable and worn during public outings -- to help him walk and has the use of a special chair during games and practices that eases the pain he still deals with in his back.

He has been denied proximity parking for summer AAU events and forced to limp miles to reach the gym, and he has taken plenty of abuse from onlookers mocking his in-game seat.

But it's all worth it for Matta. Because really, what else would he do?

"I know nothing else, and this has been my life," he said. "Somebody asked the other day if I'd ever been snow-skiing. Ever since I was a kid, I was involved in basketball. We were always in season. I love what I do. I've said this: I've still never worked a day in my life."

Athletic director Gene Smith frequently voiced his support for Matta during the offseason after a second-round NIT exit and the transfer of four freshmen.

Matta is under contract through the end of the 2018-19 season, and a host of accomplishments between now and then (winning a conference regular-season or tournament title or reaching at least the Elite Eight) trigger automatic one-year extensions.

That said, junior forward Jae'Sean Tate agreed with the thought that this is a big year for both Ohio State and Matta.

"Coaches keep telling us it's tradition for Ohio State basketball to win," he said. "We haven't met that standard the last few years. Coach Matta is overdue for (a championship). I think this year we've got the group of guys to do it."

Matta through the years

Season -- Record -- Postseason run

2004-05 -- 20-12 -- Big Ten quarterfinal

2005-06 -- 26-6 -- NCAA third round

2006-07 -- 35-4 -- NCAA national final

2007-08 -- 24-13 -- NIT champion

2008-09 -- 22-11 -- NCAA First Four

2009-10 -- 29-8 -- NCAA regional semifinal

2010-11 -- 34-3 -- NCAA regional semifinal

2011-12 -- 31-8 -- NCAA national semifinal

2012-13 -- 29-8 -- NCAA regional final

2013-14 -- 25-10 -- NCAA second round

2014-15 -- 24-11 -- NCAA third round

2015-16 -- 21-14 -- NIT second round

