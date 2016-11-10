Media voting shows wide open hoops season ahead

Teams were ranked depending on the number of teams in the conference with the first place predictions receiving the highest number of points with the last place team receiving the least amount of points.

Mostly, the media members thought it would be a wide open season on the hardwood in the Northern Ohio League, Firelands Conference and the Northern 10 Athletic Conference.

The NOL boys voting went Sandusky’s way as they earned six first place votes and 54 total points in the 7-team conference. There were eight voters. Ontario took the other two first place votes and 49 points to finish in second in the voting. The Shelby Whippets took third with 37 points and Bellevue took fourth with 32 points. The Norwalk Truckers were voted to finish fifth with 27 points while Tiffin Columbian took 14 and Willard received 11 to round out the bottom two.

In NOL girls voting, the Norwalk Truckers received just three of the eight first place votes but took the most points with 51 to earn the preseason No. 1. Bellevue took the other five first place votes and took 50 points at No. 2. Shelby took third with 36 points while Ontario took fourth with 32 points. Willard took fifth with 31 and Columbian took sixth with 13. Sandusky rounded out the bottom with 11 points.

The Firelands Conference boys voting saw a nice spread of points with four teams receiving first place votes. Western Reserve took the No. 1 spot with 60 points and five first place votes out of eight voters. South Central took second with 50 points and a first place vote while St. Paul took third with 46 points and a first place vote. New London took the final first place vote and finished with 45 points for fourth place. Crestview took fifth with 36 points while Plymouth grabbed sixth with 25. Mapleton and Monroeville finished with 14 points each for seventh and eighth.

In the girls FC vote, the New London Wildcats were dubbed the preseason favorite with 55 points and three first place votes while South Central was a close second with 53 points and a first place vote. St. Paul took 52 points and three first place votes for third and Crestview took fourth with 43 points and a first place vote. Western Reserve took 34 points for fifth and Mapleton and Monroeville finished tied for sixth with 19 points each. Plymouth rounded out the bottom with 13 points.

In the Northern 10 Conference, the boys vote went to defending champion Upper Sandusky who received seven of eight first place votes and 71 points. Colonel Crawford took second with 65 points and a first place vote while Buckeye Central took 50 points for third. Wynford took 45 points in fifth and Carey took 39 points for fifth. Bucyrus finished in sixth with 31 points while Seneca East took seventh with 24 points. Ridgedale was voted No. 8 with 19 points and Mohawk took ninth with 16 points.

In the girls N10 vote, Upper Sandusky took 70 points with six first place votes while Carey took second with 61 points and a first place vote. Buckeye Central earned the final first place vote and 58 points finishing in third place. Colonel Crawford was fourth with 42 points while Seneca East took fifth with 39. Wynford was voted No. 6 with 33 and Bucyrus was No. 7 with 26 points. Mohawk took eighth with 19 points and Ridgedale rounded out the bottom with 12 points in ninth.

