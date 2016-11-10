Cavs try to process Donald Trump's victory on eve of White House visit

"If we continue the faith (as hard as it may be to do so) we will BE ALRIGHT!!" LeBron James wrote on his Instagram account. "Parents and leaders of our children, please let them know they can still change the world for the better! Don't lose a bit of faith! They're our future and we must remain stronger than ever!! ... Minorities and Women in all please know that this isn't the end, it's just a very challenging obstacle that we will overcome!!"

James endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton last month before campaigning with her during a rally Sunday in Cleveland. J.R. Smith and his daughter joined them on stage Sunday. Smith explained to the Beacon Journal he did it because he thought it was "ridiculous" Trump had made it this far with no political background and felt something needed to be done to stop him.

"This situation is ridiculous that somebody like Trump can get this far saying the things he's saying and doing the things he's done over the course of his history with no political background," Smith said Tuesday before Trump's victory. "That's ridiculous. In this situation, I think everybody has to step up and say something."

Smith on Wednesday posted a picture of his daughter's recent visit to the White House and asked what he's supposed to tell her now?

"How do you explain to this face what happen? You can be a educated women in your field an not get the job because you're a women or cause your black," Smith wrote. "How do you say "go try your best" even though it won't be good enough. How do I even feel confident sending her on play dates knowing the kids family voted for the racist, sexist person and I don't know how they will treat her when she's gone. How? Seriously How? I understand let go and let God! But damn!"

It was important to Cavs coach Tyronn Lue and a number of players to fit in the visit with President Obama for winning the NBA championship before he left office. Given their feelings toward Trump, it's even more important now.

Lue won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers during his playing days, but never visited the White House. The Lakers did not visit with President Bush after winning their championship in 2000, but did visit following their 2001 title.

Lue, however, was with the Washington Wizards by the time of the visit and elected not to join his teammates at the White House because he was facing them the next night when the Lakers played the Wizards. He regrets today he didn't go.

"They invited me to go with the Lakers, [but] I just didn't go. It was stupid," Lue said. "But I mean, as a young guy, you just take things for granted. You don't really understand those opportunities and what that means. Now I'm happy with the fact that 17 years later, I'm able to have an opportunity to go again. So I'm going to take full advantage of it."

Dahntay Jones, who was part of the postseason run last year and was one of the last cuts from training camp this year, will accompany the Cavs to Washington. But former players Matthew Dellavedova, Timofey Mozgov, Sasha Kaun and Mo Williams will not. Dellavedova and Mozgov both have games with their new teams Thursday, Kaun is retired and it does not appear Williams was invited after his bitter falling out with the team after last season.

Mike Dunleavy, Chris Andersen and Kay Felder, who are now on the team but were not part of the championship, will accompany their teammates to the White House, but will not be on stage.

James has preached love and non-violence throughout recent racial tensions and did so again following Tuesday's election results.

"Yes we all wanna lace up the boots, put on the hard hats and strike but that's not the answer," James wrote in the same Instagram message. "Love, genuine LOVE and FAITH will be the only thing that can get us through this."

___

(c)2016 Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.