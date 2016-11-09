Norwalk's Thomas commits to High Point

On Wednesday, Thomas signed a letter of intent to play basketball at High Point University, located in North Carolina.

“It’ll make everything a lot more easier,” Thomas said of making her decision before the start of the 2016-2017 basketball season. “I won’t have to stress as much. When I saw High Point, I knew it was the right decision, so I’m excited about it.”

Thomas is the first girls basketball player in NHS history to commit to a Division I college.

“It’s crazy. It’s just crazy to me,” Thomas said.

Basketball runs in the Thomas family, as Jiselle’s older brother Jeff helped lead the Truckers to the Div. II state championship in 2014 and currently plays for Georgia State.

Playing against her 6-foot-5 brother helped Thomas to get to where she’s at now.

Where is that exactly?

For starters, Thomas began playing varsity basketball as a freshman in the 2013-14 season. She averaged 29 points, six rebounds, four rebounds and four assists for the Lady Truckers, who tied the school record with 17 wins in the 2015-16 season.

Thomas recorded a school-record of 46 points and also joined 1,000-point club last year. She is closing in on the school record of 1,393 points.

“She’s put us on the map,” Lady Trucker coach Brock Manlet said. “She’s the first D1 player to come out of Norwalk High School for girls basketball. She gives us instant credibility as a team, just because of how good she is. She makes everyone around her better and we become a better team for her. I’ve never coached anyone like her. She’s a unique individual and just does some stuff that just puts you in shock a little bit because she does things you can’t even imagine somebody could do.”

Manlet believes High Point will be the perfect fit for Thomas.

“Everything I know about, I think the style of offense they play is similar to what we do. They’re going to spread the field and let her be an athlete and do what she does.”

High Point finished this past season with a 12-19 record overall, but lost just one senior.

“I have some family there and when I saw the campus, I just knew it was the right one,” Thomas said. “I love the coaches and everything about it. The campus is amazing and beautiful. Going to practices and watching (the team) with their chemistry and just the way the coaches and the players worked together that’s what I loved a lot. It’s really important to me.”

The Panthers play in the Big South Conference, which consists of Campbell, Charleston Southern University, Gardner-Webb, Liberty, Longwood, Presbyterian, Redford, University of North Carolina-Asheville and Winthrop.

“I’m just very happy for her,” Manlet added. “She’s grown up the four years that we’ve had her. Hopefully this is her best year yet.”