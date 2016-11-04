College hoops comes to M'Ville, Moore honored

Moore, the head mens basketball coach at the College of Wooster, thought he was stepping into just a normal college basketball exhibition on Friday night at the Monroeville Athletic Complex. What he would soon find out is the brand new gym would have his name forever. Steve Moore Court at Monroeville Athletic Complex has a pretty nice ring to it.

“This complex is beautiful,” Moore said. “Everybody involved did a very nice job and the committee that raised the money and planned the facility made it turn out awesome. The community and the school can really take a lot of pride in this building.”

The third winningest coach in Division III basketball history brought his Fighting Scots to his alma mater for an exhibition game with Ashland University. The Division III school wanted to bring college basketball to the small town and showcase what they can do against the Division II Eagles.

Moore, who set a Monroeville record with 45 points in a game as a senior and scored 682 points in his career on the hardwood — 442 as a seionr — has led his Scots to their 20th consecutive 20-win season in 2015-16 as that accomplishment ties the second-longest active streak among NCAA men’s basketball programs with Duke University. Kansas University owns the record with 27.

Moore’s Scots fell behind early in the contest and trailed 40-32 at the half, but a late 3-pointer by Spencer Williams tied the ballgame up at 72 at the end of regulation. Ashland had a chance to win the game with a pair of free throws but missed them both. Ashland would come away with the 85-81 victory in what was a thrilling game to kick off basketball season in Huron County.

“We feel really good that we were able to make that comeback and get it into overtime,” Moore said. “We wanted to be competitive and we were able to still make that comeback and not get beat by a sizable margin; that was a real plus. I think it was a great thing for the fans too. It was great that they were able to see a good college basketball game.”

Moore has earned coach of the year honors at every level he has been a part of. He is No. 3 in total wins in Division III men’s basketball history with 779 total wins. His mark in the last 29 seasons of his 35-year career at Wooster is an astonishing 692-159. He has steered the Scots to 24 NCAA tournament berths and a league-high 17 North Coach Athletic Conference championships. The Scots have won 25 or more game 11 out of the last 18 seasons with Moore at the helm.

His Scots put on a show for the people of his hometown.

“It was a real plus and advantage,” Moore said. “It is unusual to have an exhibition game with this kind of crowd and it be so competitive like it was. We are thankful to Ashland and Coach (John) Ellenwood for agreeing to play. I think it was a very good thing for the both of us.”

Since the 1988-89 season, the Scots have gone on to string together 29 consecutive winning seasons. He has earned the “Guardian of the Game” award shared by John Wooden and he owns a career .777 winning percentage. He is involved in Coaches vs. Cancer, People-to-People ministry and Goodwill Industries as well as being a part of the NABC Dream to Read program.

Moore’s high school coach Jerry Everhart and his wife decided to start the Steve Moore Scholarship with a $1,000 donation as well as donating $1,000 to the Steve Ringholz Scholarship.

His name will forever hang above the basket of The MAC.

Haraway comes home

Norwalk gran Ben Haraway made his Ashland Eagles debut on Friday night scoring six points, grabbing seven boards and dishing out five assists before fouling out. As his name was announced as the Eagles’ starting point guard, the general admission crowd erupted.

“It felt good,” Haraway said. “It reminded me of the glory days back at Norwalk with the best fans and I am so glad they came out to support.”