Men's college basketball comes to Monroeville: Ashland to play Wooster Friday night at MAC

But this isn’t just any homecoming for The College of Wooster head coach Steve Moore. The 1970 Monroeville graduate will be bringing his Fighting Scots team to the 10-month old Monroeville Athletic Complex for an exhibition against Div. II Ashland University at 7 p.m. Friday night.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Moore said. “I think it’s going to be a real positive experience for our team, and I think for the Monroeville community as well. It should be a real good evening.”

Moore’s star-studded coaching career dates back three decades, as he begins season No. 30 guiding the Scots this year. In the 29 previous seasons at Wooster, Moore has an extraordinary mark of 692-159 — while his 779-224 mark in 35 seasons overall is No. 3 in all-time wins among Div. III coaches.

Wooster has been to the NCAA tournament in 24 of Moore’s 29 seasons, reaching the Final Four three times and the national championship game once. His teams have won 25-plus games in 11 of the previous 18 seasons.

A year ago, the Scots won 24 games and reached the Sweet 16, and are again expected to have another big season in 2016-17.

“We’ve made some nice progress since we first practiced almost two weeks ago now,” Moore said. “We have a good nucleus returning, but mixing in some new players, it takes time to gel.

“We’re hoping as time goes along to have a good team, but we’re experimenting right now,” he added. “It should be a good game, and we’re hoping to be competitive against a good Ashland team.”

The Eagles and Scots are no strangers to scrimmaging each other, but Moore said it has been six or seven years since the two elite Ohio programs last met.

Ashland won 25 games a year ago, won the GLIAC regular-season championship and made the NCAA Div. II tournament for the first time in 25 years. The Eagles are coached by one of Moore’s former Wooster Players, John Ellenwood.

“We know them very well and they know us and our program very well,” Moore said.

At Monroeville, Moore still holds the single-game scoring record when he had 45 points in a 96-64 win against Black River on Jan. 16, 1970. His 442 points in 20 games as a senior in the 1969-70 season is still the highest average (22.1) in a single-season by a Monroeville player — and the fifth-most overall points scored in a season.

Moore scored 682 points in 40 career games for the Eagles, the fifth-best average (17.1) in program history. He ranks 15th all-time in career points at MHS.

“It was a very enjoyable experience growing up in Monroeville,” Moore said. “It’s just a great community, and I had a very positive experience growing up with an education there, but also playing sports.

“I learned a lot from my teachers and coaches, and they had a big impact on me,” the 64-year-old added. “My basketball coach, Jerry Everhart, was also my baseball coach. He had a big influence on me and made basketball enjoyable for us. He made me want to keep playing, and eventually coaching.”

Making Friday more special — Moore is yet to see the inside of the Monroeville Athletic Complex. He was at the groundbreaking ceremony for the complex, which officially opened on Jan. 23.

“I haven’t been inside since it’s been completed, and I’m very much looking forward to it,” Moore said. “From the photos and videos I’ve seen, it looks like a great facility. I’m excited to see it.”

Haraway makes AU debut close to home

The return of The College of Wooster coach Steve Moore is one of several local returners involved in Friday’s exhibition against Ashland University at the Monroeville Athletic Complex.

The AU roster includes redshirt sophomore point guard Ben Haraway, a 2014 Norwalk graduate. He scored 1,184 career points for the Truckers and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Div. II state championships in 2014 — as he helped the Truckers to a 29-1 record and the Div. II state title.

Haraway started at Malone in 2014-15 and earned GLIAC Freshman of the Year honors — but transferred to AU and sat out last season as a result. His first game action as an Eagle takes place just six miles from where he starred in high school.

“I’m really excited to be out there playing in front of my family and Norwalk fans,” Haraway said. “I’ve been waiting a whole year to be playing again, so I’m really fortunate and glad my first game back will be in front of everyone.”

His 1,184 points at Norwalk rank fourth all-time, while his 551 in 30 games during the run to the state title are second in a single-season at the school. Haraway is also the all-time tournament points leader at Norwalk (256 in 16 games) and the career assists leader (507 in 99 games).

Haraway is also the only player in the 73-year history of the Northern Ohio League to lead the league in assists all four seasons of high school. He is one of just three players in NOL history to score 1,000 points and have 500 assists in a career, along with Jon Diebler (Upper Sandusky) and Nick Dials (Willard).

He will be finding a role on this year’s AU team that lost just one senior fro last season’s 25-win team that reached the Div. II NCAA tournament.

“My role this year is for me to be a playmaker,” Haraway said. “I need to be able to create shots for myself as well as my teammates. Some games I’ll have a lot of points and other games a lot of assists — and I’m more than OK with that.”

Also on the roster for the Eagles is sophomore forward John Brady, a 2015 New London graduate. He averaged 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game as a senior for the Wildcats in 2014-15.

Brook Turson, a Plymouth graduate, is a graduate assistant on the AU staff. He scored 2,063 points at Plymouth, was a three-time All-Ohioan — and is the only four-time Firelands Conference Player of the Year in the 57-year history of the conference.

* * *

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Men’s college basketball exhibition game

WHO: Div. III College of Wooster vs. Div. II Ashland University

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Monroeville Athletic Complex

TICKETS: Less than 75 tickets remain entering Tuesday. Tickets cost $6 each and can be purchased at Monroeville High School