Cavs radio visits Eagle Creek to talk Cavs

Presented by 95.3 WLKR in Norwalk, members of the Norwalk business community were invited to a free lunch and encouraged to ask questions regarding the Cavs this season.

With the departure of a couple of key role players in the offseason, Michael believes the Cavs are deeper this time around.

“We are with these guys all day long during camp and the edition of Mike Dunleavy and Birdman (Chris Anderson), the Cavs are a deeper team than last season,” Michael said. “The rookie from Oakland, Kay Felder is as athletic as they get and will see a lot of minutes as a back-up point guard.”

With Kyrie Irving and Felder on the roster as point guards, Chones believes the team will still make a move during the season.

“The biggest weakness right now is they need another point guard,” Chones said. “But Key is an exceptional athlete. He is as strong as a bull and is a point guard first. He loves to distribute the ball and he has very similar ball handling skills as Kyrie.”

After the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the finals, the pair admitted the Cavs won the title with defense. What they noticed was the Cavs knew Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were two players who could beat them. So, they focused in one the two sharpshooters defensively and challenged other players to beat them.

“Draymond Green scored because we allowed him to score,” Chones said. “LeBron was the help man off of Green and that is the only reason he was able to score.”

“We are head and shoulders a better defensive team this season,” Michael said despite the loss of defensive specialist Matthew Dellavedova and rim-protector Timofey Mozgov. “Remember, last season, Irving and Shump (Iman Shumpert) were out for much of the first half of the season with injuries. This year, we are starting out as a better defensive team.”

The duo admitted the NBA Championship was a direct reflection of the coaching change. Michaels said he noticed a difference in accountability and communication when Tyronn Lue took over.

“The Cavs are not world champs without the change,” Michael said.

As for the Cavs star, LeBron James, the question was asked if there has been any decline in physical ability as The King ages.

“LeBron has shown no signs of any decline and honestly seems like he is in the best shape of his life during camp,” Michael said.

“LeBron has changed, but not physically,” Chones said. “He always said from the beginning he trusted his teammates ... Now, he really does.”

WLKR is selling advertising slots for the Cavs games this season. There will be approximately 50 regular season games on tap. Two 30-second commercials during the broadcast and sponsorship mentions before and after each game costs $1,950 or $325 a month from November through April. One 30-second commercial and a sponsorship mention before and after each game will run $1,050 or $175 a month from November through April.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333