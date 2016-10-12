Want to see Cavs championship trophy? Here's your chance

The trophy will be on public display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse. The championship trophy’s visit to the Ohio Capitol is part of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ #AllForOhio tour that has scheduled stops in Canton, Akron, Columbus, and Youngstown prior to the start of the NBA regular season on Oct. 25. The capitol visit provides Cavs fans a free opportunity to snap a photo with the trophy, up-close and personal, using their own camera.

The championship trophy will travel with an entourage of Cavs entertainment team members including in-arena host Ahmaad Crump, members of the Cavalier Girls, Scream Team and Cavs mascot Sir C.C. The Ohio Statehouse will accommodate as many visitors as possible from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, a mobile Cavs team shop will be parked on the Third Street side of Capitol Square, outside of the Senate Building, for all your Cavs gear needs. Please remember, all bags, packages and personal items carried into the Ohio Statehouse are subject to inspection or X-ray screening.

“We would like to thank the Cleveland Cavaliers organization for sharing their amazing accomplishment with Columbus and the Ohio Statehouse,” said Laura Clemens, CSRAB executive director. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the people of the capital city to support the Wine & Gold and show their Cavs love here at the Ohio Statehouse.”

From the Ohio Statehouse, the trophy will travel north to The Ohio State University and be displayed at Cavs Fest held at the Schottenstein Center from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the Cavs vs. Wizards preseason game