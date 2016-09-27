College basketball coming to Monroeville

The College of Wooster will host Ashland University at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Monroeville Athletic Complex. Wooster is coached by 1970 Monroeville High School graduate Steve Moore, while Ben Haraway, a 2014 Norwalk High School graduate, plays for Ashland.

Tickets are $6 apiece and will go on sale at 8 a.m. at the Monroeville High School office. There will be a limit of six tickets per person.

Wooster will get 300 tickets and Ashland will get 150 tickets.

“That leaves us about 750 tickets to sell in the district.” Monroeville Athletic Director Ben Paul said. “It will be nice from the standpoint that not a lot of times you can see a men’s college basketball game in the area. Both colleges made a deep run in the tournament last year.

“The head coach at Ashland (John Ellenwood) is one of Steve’s former players. You have the great Norwalk connection because Ben Haraway from the state championship team is playing at Ashland. I think a lot of people in Norwalk and a lot of people in Monroeville will be very interested in watching this game.”

Moore’s numbers speak for themselves.

He has amassed a 35-year career record of 779-224 (.777 percent), which ranks him tied for 26th all-time among NCAA coaches. Moore shares 26th place with former Illinois coach Lou Henson.

Moore came to Wooster just prior to the 1987-88 season and his presence resulted in an immediate and dramatic impact on the program. Despite inheriting a team that had finished 8-18 the year before, Moore quickly transformed the Scots back into a winner. Wooster improved to 14-11 the very next year — the first of 28 consecutive winning seasons — including an average of 23 wins per year during the 1990s.

Haraway is playing his first year at Ashland. He started his college career at Malone before transferring and sitting out last season. Also playing at Ashland is John Brady, a sophomore from New London, while Plymouth graduate Brook Turson is a graduate assistant/junior varsity coach with the Eagles.

Tickets will be on sale during school hours in the high school office until they run out.

“We are putting a limit of six tickets per person because we want to make sure as many people who want to see the game will have an opportunity,” Paul said. “We anticipate a sellout so we encourage to get their tickets early.

“This has been over a year in the process trying to work out the details with Wooster. Plus, we were able to find a date that would not interfer with the football playoffs.”