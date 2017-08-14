Edwin Encarnacion hits two homers as Cleveland Indians beat Boston Red Sox, 7-3

BOSTON — Edwin Encarnacion's invisible parrot got a workout Monday night at Fenway Park. So did his handler.

Encarnacion hit consecutive two-run homers in the fifth and sixth innings to lead the Indians to a 7-3 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park to make up an Aug. 2 rainout.

He's hit three home runs in his last two games and four in his last four. Encarnacion is at 26 and counting for the season. As for the invisible parrot that rides around the bases when Encarnacion crooks his right arm, he's going to be hard to keep caged.

Trevor Bauer (11-8, 4.75) had trouble keeping the ball in the park early, but the three homers he allowed didn't beat him or the Tribe. Bauer held the Red Sox, who had won 10 of their previous last 11 games, to three runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Baeur is 5-0 with a 2.41 ERA in his last five starts. He's struck out 39 and walked eight in 33 2/3 innings in that stretch.

When a power hitter gets hot, he doesn't hit singles, he knocks walls down. That's what Encarnacion is doing.

Encarnacion's first homer, a two-run drive that cleared The Monster, shattered a 3-3 tie in the fifth and put the Tribe ahead, 5-3. He hit a 1-1 pitch from Doug Fister (2-6, 5.56) to give him three homers in his last four games.

He came to bat in the sixth in an inning that was brought back to life by an Indians challenge. Jose Ramirez sent a hard shot to Rafael Devers at third. Devers bobbled the ball, but Ramirez was called out at first by umpire Vic Carapazza to end the inning.

The Tribe challenged the call and it was overturned. Devers was charged with an error and Encarnacion lined a 1-1 pitch from Heath Hembree over The Monster for a 7-3 lead. It was his 29th career homer against the Red Sox and keeps him on pace to hit 30 homers for the sixth straight year.

Encarnacion would be the first player to do that since Detroit's Miguel Cabrera did it from 2008 through 2013.

When the Indians last saw Fister, he was holding them to two runs on in 7 2/3 innings on July 31. He looked like the Fister who used to torment them when he pitched for Detroit from 2011 through 2013.

Monday night they saw the Fister who was claimed on waivers by the Red Sox in June. They took a 3-0 lead against him in the second, but it could have been more, seeing how they sent nine batters to the plate and left the bases loaded when Encarnacion popped up.

The big hit of the inning was Francisco Lindor's two-run double past third to make it 3-0.

If the Indians learned one thing in their last visit to Fenway, it's that no lead is safe. They learned it again Monday.

Bauer pitched well except for one thing, he couldn't keep the ball in the park. All the damage was done by Boston rookies — Devers and Andrew Benintendi.

Devers snuck one over The Monster in the second to make it 3-1. Benintendi hit a line-drive homer into the right-field seats behind the bullpens in third to make it 3-1. In the fourth, Devers yanked an 0-2 pitch over the right-field wall to make it a 3-3 game.

Devers, at that point, was hitting .800 (8-for-10) against the Indians. Benintendi's homer gave him 17 for the season. But Bauer and the bullpen kept them quiet for the rest of the night.

Bryan Shaw, Tyler Olson and Joe Smith did a nice job closing the game out. They combined to hold the Red Sox scoreless over the last 2 1/3 innings.

What it means

The Tribe's rotation, in its last five starts, is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA (seven earned runs in 34 innings). In those 34 innings, Indians starters have struck out 47 and walked 11.

The pitches

Bauer threw 116 pitches, 70 (60 percent) for strikes. Fister threw 96 pitches, 53 (55 percent) for strikes.

Thanks for coming

The Indians and Red Sox drew 37,430 to Fenway Park. The first pitch was a 6:10 p.m. with a temperature of 72 degrees.

Next

The Indians, after Monday's makeup game against the Red Sox, open a three-game series against the Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field. Tribe right-hander Danny Salazar (4-5, 4.15) will face ageless Bartolo Colon (4-9, 6.77) on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m.

Salazar, in four starts since coming off the disabled list, has a 1.46 ERA (four earned runs in 25 1/3 innings). Colon opened the year with the Braves and went 4-9 with a 6.77 ERA in 18 starts. He's 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA in five starts for the Twins.

———

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.