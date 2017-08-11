logo

Cleveland Indians

5-run fifth inning fuels Tribe to victory

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Updated Aug 11, 2017 at 10:18 PM

TAMPA BAY, Fl. — The Indians were firing on all cylinders in Friday’s 5-0 win over the Rays.

Cleveland dealt all of its damage in the fifth inning, starting with a solo shot from Edwin Encarnacion. Bradley Zimmer followed up with a sacrifice fly to score Jay Bruce to make it a 2-0 game. Giovanny Urshela, Austin Jackson and Jose Ramirez each drove in a run to round out the scoring.

Carlos Carrasco picked up the win on the mound, tossing for eight innings, allowing two hits and striking out 10. Carrasco improves to 11-5 on the season, while the Tribe is now 61-52.

Tyler Olson closed out the game, giving up a hit and fanning two.

The two teams will face off again tonight at 6:10 p.m. to finish the series.

