Cleveland Indians fall to Colorado Rockies, 3-2, on Charlie Blackmon's 12th inning homer

Tuesday night, Corey Kluber was in line for a 1-0, complete-game loss, but Austin Jackson and Yan Gomes made him a winner with a walk-off rally in the ninth.

Wednesday afternoon Trevor Bauer pitched seven strong innings and was in line for a win, but it didn't happen. The same goes for the walk-off victory.

Zack McAllister allowed his second game-winning homer in as many appearances, this time to Charlie Blackmon in the 12th inning, as the Indians fell to the Rockies, 3-2, at Progressive Field.

McAllister, in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Yankees, allowed a game-winning homer to Chasey Headley in the eighth inning. In that game manager Terry Francona was unhappy because the hard-throwing McAllister allowed the homer on a curveball. At least this time he got beat throwing his best pitch -- a 95 mph fastball that Blackmon drove into the right field seats.

The Tribe went 3-3 on this six-game homestand. They are 13-11 since the All-Star break.

McAllister (2-1) took the loss. The win went to Carlos Estevez (5-0) with Tyler Chatwood retiring the Indians in order in the 12th for his first save of the season.

The Indians entered the ninth with a 2-1 lead, but closer Cody Allen couldn't hold it. Carlos Gonzalez singled with one out and Jonathan Lucroy doubled to center to score Gonzalez from first with the tying run.

Rookie Bradley Zimmer tried to cut off the ball with a sliding stop, but the ball bounced away from him to allow Gonzalez to score.

It was just the third blown save of the season for Allen, but it cost Bauer his fourth straight win.

Bauer allowed one run, struck out nine and didn't walk a batter in seven plus innings. In going 3-0 in his last four starts, Bauer has a 2.00 ERA (six earned runs in 27 innings). He's struck out 28 and walked seven.

He was at his best in the sixth with the game in the balance.

After Nolan Arenado and Gerardo Parra singled to put runners on the corners with one out, Bauer engaged DH Carlos Gonzalez in a nine-pitch at-bat. He struck out Gonzalez on a 95 mph fastball with the count full.

Lucroy was next. After the crowd got done booing Lucroy for rejecting the Tribe's trade last year - the Cleveland faithful have had two shots at Lucroy this year counting his earlier visit with Texas - Bauer won a six-pitch duel by striking out the Rockies' catcher with a full-count 96 mph fastball to end the inning and protect the 2-1 lead.

Francisco Lindor gave the Indians a 2-1 lead with a two-run homer in the third. Abraham Almonte opened the inning with a double off Colorado's rookie starter Antonio Senzatela. Roberto Perez moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt.

Jason Kipnis couldn't get Almonte home as he popped up to second. Lindor picked up his teammate by sending the first pitch he saw into the right field seats for his 19th homer of the season. Lindor hit 15 homers last season.

The Indians missed a couple of changes to stretch lead.

Edwin Encarnacion walked and Carlos Santana singled him to third to start the fourth. But Senzatela struck out Austin Jackson, Zimmer popped out to third and Almonte struck out.

Perez opened the fifth with a single, but the Kipnis struck out and Lindor lined out to right. After Jose Ramirez walked, Encarnacion was robbed of extra bases by Arenado's lunging catch of his liner at third. Statcast measured the exit velocity of Encarnacion's liner at 109 mph.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead on Alexi Amarista's leadoff homer in the third. Amarista, Colorado's No.9 hitter, hit a 0-2pitch over the wall in right center field. It was the 16th homer Bauer has allowed this season, but just the second in his last five starts.

What it means

The National League portion of the Indians regular season is over and they have to be thankful. The Tribe 6-14 in interleague play.

The pitches

Bauer threw 105 pitches, 72 (69 percent) for strikes. Senzatela threw 87 pitches, 52 (60 percent) for strikes.

Slapping leather

Santana ended the seventh with a diving catch of Amarista's liner that was headed for the right field corner.

In the eighth, Charlie Blackmon singled to end Bauer's day. Joe Smith relieved and popped up DJ LeMahieu behind first base. Kipnis made the catch, pivoted and threw to first where reliever Joe Smith had come over to cover bag to complete the double play.

Thanks for coming

The Rockies and Indians drew 25,539 to Progressive Field on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch was at 12:10 with a temperature of 78 degrees.

The two-game series drew 51,627.

Next

The Indians start an 11-game trip with a four-game series against Tampa Bay on Thursday night at Tropicana Field. Danny Salazar (4-5, 3.51) will face Tampa lefty Blake Snell (0-6, 4.98) on Thursday at 7:10. SportsTime Ohio WTAM/1100 and WMMS/100.7 will carry the game.

Carlos Carrasco, Mike Clevinger and Corey Kluber are scheduled to follow Salazar against the Rays through