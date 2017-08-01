Cleveland Indians Scribbles: Why it was wise to keep Francisco Mejia

1. I heard some fans say, "I don't care about Francisco Mejia," They wanted the Tribe to trade their top prospect for someone such as Yu Darvish. Mejia is also ranked the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball by Baseball Prospectus.

2. I do care about Mejia, who is batting .317 (.887 OPS) with 10 HR and 36 RBI for Class AA Akron. He is only 21. He is a switch-hitter. He leads the pitching-tough Eastern League in batting. This guy could be the Tribe's starting catcher next season. I'm told the Indians are thinking about bringing him up in September as a bat to help in the stretch drive.

3. Prospects do matter. A lot. Even to the New York Yankees. A year ago, the Tribe sent four prospects to New York for Andrew Miller. If you're a Tribe fan, you love the deal. But if you're a Yankee fan, you also love the deal. The prime prospect in the trade was Clint Fraizer. The Yankees called him up, and he's batting .271 (.829 OPS) with four home runs and 16 RBI in 85 official at bats. He's a key player in the Yankees playoff run at the age of 22. Frazier is only the fifth Yankees rookie in history to have at least 16 RBI in his first 20 games.

4. The Indians had to pick between Frazier or Bradley Zimmer to build a deal for Miller. They kept Zimmer, a good move because they needed a center fielder. Zimmer has been superb in center. He is batting .279 (.795 OPS) with 7 HR, 35 RBI and is 13-of-14 in stolen bases. Mejia is the next one in the phenom pipeline after Frazier and Zimmer. Trading him for a rental starter such as Darvish would have been foolish.

5. There were lots of problems with the Darvish rumors. Start with him being able to veto a trade to Cleveland. This could have been a Jonathan Lucroy deal/no-deal situation all over again. Darvish has had some significant physical problems. The righthander is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA this season. He is 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA in July.

6. Darvish was eventually traded to the Dodgers. It's possible he will pitch well. But in the last two years, he is 13-14 with a 3.70 ERA for the Rangers. Is he another Japanese pitcher who will fade at the age of 30 (his age) because of all the innings thrown in Japan? That is a common pattern.

7. As I discussed in a recent video, the return of a healthy Danny Salazar has been a huge lift to the rotation. In two starts since coming off the disabled list, he has allowed only two runs. In 13 innings, he has fanned 16, allowed only four hits and two walks. This is the Danny Salazar who was 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA in the first half of 2016 and made the All-Star team.

8. I like the addition of Joe Smith because he's a good reliever. As I wrote this weekend, the Indians were looking for real bullpen help. Smith had a 3.28 ERA for Toronto, 51 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings. Smith missed a month with a sore shoulder. He returned to action on July 23. He's appeared in four games, allowing one run in four innings. He looks healthy.

9. Bryan Shaw's stats still look good: 4-5 with a 2.90 ERA. But his 5.06 ERA in July is a warning sign. Since 2013, no pitcher in the Majors has appeared in more games than Shaw. At some point, it makes sense to lessen his work load. He entered Monday night having pitched in 50 games, second most in the American League.

10. Smith is very reliable. From 2009-13, he had a 2.76 ERA for the Tribe. He was pitching for Toronto, where Mark Shapiro is team president. Shapiro originally traded for Smith in 2009. Smith was with the Mets and Shapiro was running the Tribe. He signed Smith as a free agent before the 2017 season. Smith can be a free agent after this season.

11. Did you notice that Lucroy was traded by Texas to Colorado for ... get this ... a player to be named later! Heading towards free agency, Lucroy is batting .242 (.635 OPS) with four homers and 27 RBI. The two-time All-Star catcher had an awful season at a very bad time. Remember that Mejia, Yu Chang, Greg Allen and Scott Armstrong were all headed to Milwaukee in the deal for Lucroy last July. He vetoed it and was later traded to Texas.

12. Chang is a 21-year-old shortstop, batting only .225 (.788 OPS) for Class AA Akron. But he's hit 19 HR and is a legitimate prospect.

13. To add Smith, the Indians traded lefty Thomas Pannone. He has a 6-1 record with a 2.62 ERA between Class A and AA this season. In his last 10 games for Akron, he is 4-0 with a 2.48 ERA. The 23-year-old doesn't throw that hard. Scouts are not high on him. His minor league career record is 29-12 with a 3.13 ERA.

14. The Indians also sent 18-year-old second baseman Samad Taylor to the Blue Jays for Smith. He was batting .300 with 4 HR in 28 games for Mahoning Valley in the Class A rookie league. Pannone and Taylor are not considered top prospects.

15. I'm not against trading prospects, just not the best ones. Pannone and Taylor are not listed among the Tribe's top 30 prospects by Baseball America.

