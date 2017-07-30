Matt Davidson's walk-off home run vs. Indians 'a big pick-me-up' for White Sox

CHICAGO — Matt Davidson made a Bryan Shaw pitch disappear over the wall in left-center field as Sunday afternoon leaned into Sunday evening.

The rookie third baseman's first walk-off home run didn't take with it the White Sox's struggles, but it was good for a 3-1 victory against the Indians. And it provided a moment of joy for a team that earlier Sunday continued its massive rebuilding effort by trading left fielder Melky Cabrera to the Royals.

"It's a big pick-me-up," Sox manager Rick Renteria said after his team ended the Indians' winning streak at nine.

The home run, Davidson's team-leading 21st, followed Jose Abreu's double to left field and ended the team's five-game losing streak. It was the Sox's second win in 16 games and first at home since July 2.

"It's been a rough go for us, so to get that feeling and get that win was huge for us," Davidson said. "That's why these things probably mean more than just a normal win."

White Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson was ejected after the fifth inning for arguing a called third strike against Tim Anderson, the fourth of six in a row by Sox hitters.

Coincidentally, they had zero hits at the time.

That changed with two out in the sixth when Leury Garcia, who was reinstated off the disabled list and inserted as Cabrera's last-minute replacement, hit a solo home run to tie the score in his first game since June 15.

Starter Carlos Rodon didn't benefit with a victory, but lasted 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts and two walks. He allowed six hits, including a solo home run to Francisco Lindor.

"We are trying to do something special here," Rodon said. "We were trying to do it for a while. As you see by the moves, it takes some time."

