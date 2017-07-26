Lefty Grove results

Battles Insurance 16, Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s 3: Battles Insurance: Dalton Chapin two singles and one double, Nathan Kessler one single, Derick Phillips one single, Chase Rospert one single and one double, Xaiver Sweet one triple, Bradley Vogt two doubles, Jack Wasiniak one triple. Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s: Wyatt Fox one single, Nicholas Lukac one double and one triple, Cassidy Peterson one single.

Civista Banking 4, Fraternal Order of Police 2: Civista Banking: Kaden Bennington one single and one double, Alex Herf one single and one double, Alexander Mullins one single, Cory Preston one single and one home run, Jaycob Stanley one single, Isaac Thimke one double. Fraternal Order of Police: Ben Burger one single, Zach Dumbeck one single, Christian Hale two singles, Noah Kluding one single, Christian Lewis one single.